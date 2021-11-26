The Moto G Stylus (2021) is one of the best Android phones under $300, and thanks to Black Friday, it's much lower than $300. Specifically, you can get one for $80 off; $220 is the lowest price we've seen on this phone.

Moto G Stylus (2021) | $80 off With a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery, solid Snapdragon 678 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch FHD display, and a capacitive-touch stylus built into the phone, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is far better than the Power (2021) in most specs besides battery. This is the budget Moto model worth buying. $220 at Amazon

$230 at Best Buy

$220 at B&H Photo

One of the best Black Friday phone deals for people on a budget, this Motorola deal is among the best we've seen. With the Moto G Stylus, the Moto Android software is friendly toward stylus users, and you get access to a note-taking app and tools that convert hand-written notes to text.

Also, thanks to its quad-camera system with a 48MP main camera, plus dependable performance with the Snapdragon 678 CPU, this phone won't feel as much like a "budget" phone.

If you want to save even more, the Moto G Stylus (2020) is also on sale for $200 ($100 off) on Amazon. Frankly, this model is 0.4-inches smaller, has a slower CPU, and has no real upsides aside from the lower cost. But if every dollar counts, it does have the same battery, RAM, software, and stylus.

Moto G Stylus (2020) | $100 off Downgrade to last year's phone, and you still get a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, a 1080p display, dual stereo speakers, 128GB of storage, and a built-in stylus for slightly less. $200 at Amazon

