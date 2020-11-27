One of the best purchases we've made over the past few years is the cordless vacuum that's currently hanging in our hall closet. Even though we have a smart robot vacuum, we're constantly pulling out the cordless one to quickly clean up spills in the kitchen or to get pet hair off of the couch. If you don't have one, or you are looking for the best deal on one of the best vacuum brands available, then you've clicked on the right article. Walmart has an amazing Black Friday deal on a refurbished Dyson V8 animal cordless vacuum that will save you $70 off the original retail price.

If your house is like mine, you're cleaning more than ever during these pandemic times. Not because you want to; no, because everyone is always around, resulting in more messes and cleaning than ever before. And if you have pets, you know how much of a chore it can be to constantly vacuum up your best friend's pet hair that seems to spontaneously appear from out of nowhere.

A handheld, cordless vacuum is the perfect solution to your troubles. Whether you just need a quick pick up or you want to do the whole house, the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum has you covered. Its battery can last for up to 40 minutes at a time (and let's face it, who wants to vacuum longer than 40 minutes at a time?). It also delivers some of the most powerful suction available thanks to Dyson's cyclonic technology, which means that you can be sure to get all of that pet hair and dander without leaving anything behind. Another hidden gem of this kind of vacuum is the fact that you can remove the motorized bottom and use it to clean high, hard to reach spaces like shelves and ceiling corners. We use this feature all the time to get cobwebs we can't reach!

If you're worried about the word "refurbished," don't be. The vacuum cleaner has been thoroughly inspected and looks and performs like a brand new device. Don't miss this or any of the other great Black Friday smart home deals that we've discovered to make your home your castle.