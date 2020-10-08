What you need to know
- Best Buy is running 48 hours of Black Friday deals starting October 13.
- This is the same time as Prime Day 2020.
- The full Black Friday Best Buy ad will be available later this month.
As though 2020 couldn't get any crazier, Best Buy has just announced that the company's Black Friday deals will kick off on October 13, and the early start will last for 48 hours. If that date looks familiar, that would be because it's the same exact period that Amazon is hosting its Prime Day event this year. Best Buy's Black Friday ad has not even been revealed for this year, but the 2-day shopping even next week will feature deals from the ad.
The full ad is expected to come later this month, and it appears as though this won't be your only chance to get in on the Black Friday action from Best Buy ahead of the official shopping date in November. Best Buy has announced a few of its Black Friday deals that will be available next week, which include:
- Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for only $529.99 (Save $220)
- Laptops starting at $119.99
- JBL Free True Wireless headphones only $69.99 (Save $80)
Best Buy says that the 70-inch 4K Samsung TV is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. It's interesting that this year Best Buy is going all-in on the Black Friday messaging instead of being more clear that it's competing with Prime Day deals at this point.
The retailer will be offering contactless curbside pickups to get your order quickly and safely, along with in-store pickup, and many Best Buy stores are even offering same-day delivery now on thousands of different products or you can opt for next-day delivery on other gear.
We will be covering all the best Black Friday Best Buy deals, so be sure to keep it locked here for more information as it's available.
