It's not easy to be an Android smartwatch user these days, what with the Apple Watch maniacally laughing at every lackluster feature and price point. But not so if you're a Galaxy Watch Active 2 user. This is my favorite Android smartwatch — heck, it even works with iPhones, too — and it's one heck of a deal at $229 for Black Friday.

Samsung's done a lot to improve its wearables game in the past few years, and 2019 saw two major releases, culminating in the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the most comfortable and easy-to-use smartwatches out there. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

While it works best with Samsung phones, synchronizing data seamlessly between the watch and Samsung Health, it works perfectly with all Android phones, sending notifications and other important alerts straight to your wrist. And if you prefer the look of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to the Apple Watch, it also works with iPhones. The Watch Active 2 improves upon the original Watch Active by adding an ECG sensor, which can monitor for Atrial fibrillation, a potentially dangerous heart condition.