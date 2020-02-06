Best Android Phones in the U.S. for Android Central 2020

Globalization of the smartphone world has leveled the playing field dramatically, with most phones nowadays being made available internationally. But there are some notable exceptions, and if you're in the U.S. you don't get your choice of every phone out there. These are the best devices you can get in the U.S. today — from the highest end with the Galaxy S10+, down to dramatically more affordable options.

There's a reason why Samsung's a leader in the high-end phone market: It just keeps making great phones that provide all of the hardware, design, specs, and features people want. In the Galaxy S10+ you're getting exceptional hardware, a great display, specs that still feel modern, and strong battery life. The recent update to Android 10 has kept things fresh as well. A year on the Galaxy S10+ is showing its age a little bit, with cameras that aren't best-in-class and a very slow in-display fingerprint sensor. However, it still stands out in so many areas it's an easy recommendation at its discounted price. Note: The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are just around the corner, widely reported to be on sale starting March 6. The Galaxy S10+ has dropped in price to reflect this, making it a good buy for the money, but if you want the latest and greatest you're best off waiting for the S20. Pros: Best-in-class display

Great battery life

Fun wide-angle camera

Software features galore

Headphone jack and SD card slot Cons: Software can be cumbersome

In-display fingerprint sensor is slow

Nearly a year old

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S10+ A fantastic phone for anyone's needs. The S10+ has lust-worthy features, inside beautiful hardware and punctuated by the best screen you can get on a smartphone today. $800 at Amazon

Best on a Budget: Moto G7

Motorola defines the budget phone segment with the Moto G series. The baseline G7 is an excellent value device that hits all of the basics at a price just about anyone can afford. You get functional hardware, a big display, capable specs, and clean Motorola software that's easy to pick up and use. Best of all, you can get it on the Big Four major U.S. carriers. Note: The Moto G8 series has been announced, but not yet released in the U.S. If you're willing to wait, you'll get a newer phone with fresh specs and features for a similar price. Pros: Big 1080p display

Capable specs for the money

Simple and intuitive software

Works on the Big Four U.S. carriers Cons: No NFC

Software update future uncertain

Best on a Budget Moto G7 Get the basics done in a solid package The G7 is the budget phone benchmark. You still get great build quality, a solid screen and full spec sheet with clean software. $240 at Amazon

$200 at Walmart

Best Camera: Google Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL is first and foremost about its cameras. The main rear camera takes spectacular shots in all conditions, and the secondary telephoto lens is surprisingly capable even at 5X zoom using software processing. There are other redeeming qualities here: The understated hardware is nice in the hand, the 90Hz display is solid, and Google's software is powerful and always kept up to date. Google has clearly stumbled when it comes to battery life, where even the large Pixel 4 XL fails to make it through a day for many people. Its weak longevity provides no confidence. Plus, new features like face unlock and Motion Sense have little real-world use or don't work with enough apps. This all detracts from so many other great aspects of the phone. Pros: Super-smooth 90Hz display

Simple, useful and fast software

Excellent face unlock

Top-notch camera quality back and front

Nice-looking and feeling hardware Cons: Incredibly weak battery life

Motion Sense has little real-world use

Low RAM and storage for the money

Many apps still incompatible with face unlock

Best Camera Google Pixel 4 XL The best camera you can get in a smartphone today The Pixel 4 XL has the best camera you can get, but it's let down by poor battery life and weak specs for the money. $800 at Amazon

$899 at Walmart

Best Compact Choice: Samsung Galaxy S10e

All of the core tenets that make the Galaxy S10+ great can be found in a smaller package in the S10e. This is a flagship experience through-and-through, and it actually has a better fingerprint sensor than the S10+. You sacrifice a little bit on battery life, and lose the dedicated telephoto camera, but those are fine trade-offs if you're in search of a compact phone. Better yet, you're saving money compared to the larger S10 models as well. Pros: Small enough for one-handed use

Great cameras for the price

Headphone jack and SD card slot

Fun wide-angle camera Cons: Weak battery life for a flagship phone

Screen may feel cramped for some

Software can be cumbersome

Best Compact Choice Samsung Galaxy S10e A GS10 in every way, but in a smaller size The S10e scales back battery life and screen resolution compared to the S10, but the smaller manageable size is worth it. $650 at Amazon

Best Value: OnePlus 7T

An argument could be made that the OnePlus 7T represents a better value than the ostensibly higher-end 7 Pro. This hardware feels every bit the quality of phones hundreds of dollars more, the screen looks great, and the internal specs are top notch. The software experience is also fantastic, as is the battery life. The only shortcomings here are on the fringes, where you're missing out on some extra features. There's no official waterproofing rating or wireless charging, and the cameras just aren't quite flagship-level. Still, the value on offer here is exceptional, splitting the difference perfectly between typical "budget" phones and true high-end flagships. Pros: Well-designed, with premium materials

Excellent battery life

OxygenOS 10 is awesome

Consistent and versatile cameras

Great price for what you get Cons: Lacks official IP rating

No wireless charging

Loses telephoto OIS from OnePlus 7 Pro

Best Value OnePlus 7T A perfect balance of high-end quality and mid-range price You get the same great specs as the OnePlus 7 Pro, in a slightly smaller package with a few extras cut back — but in return get an exceptional price. $600 at OnePlus

Big Battery on a Budget: Moto G7 Power

When you're looking for a budget-minded phone, you expect to give up a lot of features. With the Moto G7 Power, battery life certainly isn't one of them. A massive 5,000mAh battery will undoubtedly power you though even the longest days, all without being too terribly big or heavy. The rest of the experience rounds out just like the standard Moto G7, which is a good thing. A big display, solid hardware and capable cameras run on simple software. Note: The Moto G8 series has been announced, but not yet released in the U.S. If you're willing to wait, you'll get newer phones with fresh specs and features for a similar price. Pros: Huge battery and incredible battery life

Simple and useful software

Unlocked model usable on all U.S. carriers

Large 6.2-inch display Cons: Expected short software update lifespan

Middling camera quality

Big Battery on a Budget Moto G7 Power When you're on a budget, but hold battery life in high regard. The G7 Power is all about long battery life at a low price. Plus a standard slate of basic Moto design, features and a big screen. $180 at Amazon

Best With a Stylus: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Even with the Galaxy S20 Ultra right around the corner, the Note 10+ can still hold its own as one of the best phones you can buy. It's big, powerful, and feels completely modern for 2020. The hardware looks and feels great, the display is bright and wonderfully colorful, and there's nothing you can throw at it to slow down the software. Everything the Note 10+ has to offer is punctuated by its S Pen, which really has no equal in the smartphone world. If you see value in having a stylus in your phone, there's no comparison here — and thankfully the rest of the phone is great as well. Pros: Incredible display

Hardware looks and feels expensive

Outstanding performance

Great battery life and fast charging

Consistent camera performance

Best stylus experience on any phone Cons: Low-light camera quality is weak

Software requires lots of tweaking

No headphone jack

Best With a Stylus Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung's biggest and best (for now), with a stylus For many, there's no replacement for a Note. You get the best Samsung has to offer, with a huge display, plus the unique S Pen. $900 at Amazon

Best With 5G: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

For the moment, your options for a 5G phone in the U.S. are limited. That'll change soon with the launch of the Galaxy S20 series (and plenty of others throughout 2020), but for now, if you want to get 5G your best bet is the Note 10+ 5G. It's the best choice purely because aside from its networking capabilities, it's the exact same as the standard Note 10+. That means you're getting great hardware, specs and features with a huge battery and the unique S Pen. You just have to pay a lot extra to get the Note 10+ 5G, which is likely not worth it unless you live in one of the few markets with comprehensive coverage. Pros: 5G connectivity for upcoming networks

Huge, high-quality screen

Complete Galaxy Note 10+ experience Cons: Extremely expensive for what you get

Limited to just Verizon right now

5G networks will be limited for some time to come