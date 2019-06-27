Best Amazon Echo Dot Mounts Android Central 2019
The Echo Dot is a super affordable way to have Alexa in your home. We love how it helps you catcup on the latest news, put items on your shopping list, listen to music, play audiobooks, and so much more. To keep surfaces in your home free of clutter it's best to mount your Echo Dot. We've gathered the best Echo Dot mounting options to make your home sleek and tidy. Don't worry, we organized them by generation so you can quickly find the one you need.
Made for Echo Dot 3rd Gen
- Everyman (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Gen): EchoGear Outlet Shelf
- In the wall (3rd Gen): Mount Genie Flush Mount
- Cable-free (3rd Gen): Matone Outlet Wall Mount Holder
- Stick it to 'em (3rd Gen): TotalMount Hole-Free Wall Mount
- Double trouble (3rd Gen): Wasserstein Wall Mount (2-Pack)
- Laws of attraction (3rd Gen): Wasserstein Magnetic Wall Mount
- Multipurpose (2nd Gen): AMZ STANDS Echo Dot Wall Mount
- Tri-tip steel (2nd Gen): eBoot Solid Metal Wall Mount
- Hook up (2nd Gen): Fintie Portable Wall Mount
- Outlet mount (2nd Gen): Matone Outlet Wall Mount Hanger
- No strings on me (2nd Gen): Feiyen Outlet Wall Mount Hanger (2-Pack)
- Free the outlets! (2nd Gen): Mount Genie Lock Mount
- Hide away (2nd Gen): Mount Genie Flush Mount
Everyman (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Gen): EchoGear Outlet ShelfStaff pick
This universal mount is designed to be used by every Echo Dot made to date, including 1st Gen. It installs over an outlet and provides a perch to keep your Alexa device out of the way so the other half of the outlet is usable. Since it's so close to the plug, you won't have to worry about unsightly cables reaching down your wall. It comes in black and white.
In the wall (3rd Gen): Mount Genie Flush Mount
Place your 3rd Gen Echo Dot in any ceiling or wall of your home for a more modern Alexa experience. This mount kit comes with the puck-like cavity, a 6-foot power extension cable, and a speaker grill. You'll be able to see your Echo Dot's lights through the holes and even press the buttons through the grill.
Cable-free (3rd Gen): Matone Outlet Wall Mount Holder
This outlet mount allows you to keep ugly cables tucked away for a cleaner-looking room. It has an elegant design that will look classy in any bedroom, living room, or kitchen. No screws or nails are required for installation — just plug everything into place and it will be good to go.
Stick it to 'em (3rd Gen): TotalMount Hole-Free Wall Mount
This mount comes with a pair of stick adhesive strips similar to what you get with Command Hooks. Apply the strips to the back of the mount and press it onto your wall for a reliable hold. There are also two holes on the mount if you'd prefer to screw it into the wall. You'll need to supply your own screws.
Double trouble (3rd Gen): Wasserstein Wall Mount (2-Pack)
This inexpensive 2-pack serves as a more permanent mounting solution. You'll either use two screws to place each mount on your wall or the included 3M tape to stick them to any surface. Just remember that you'll still need to plug your Echo Dot into an outlet. The company sells both individual mounts and 2-packs so you can get the option you need.
Laws of attraction (3rd Gen): Wasserstein Magnetic Wall Mount
If you'd rather not make holes in your walls consider keeping your Echo Dot in place using magnets. This mount comes with a metal plate that has a sticky backside so you can place it on any surface. If you'd prefer, you can also put the magnetic mount directly on your metal fridge, shelf, or desk. Since it connects to any metal surface you can take it into any room.
Made for Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen
Multipurpose (2nd Gen): AMZ STANDS Echo Dot Wall Mount
This accessory works as a stand, case, and wall mount. It has a hook for convenient hanging or you can use the included screws to attach it more permanently to a surface. The casing matches the black Echo Dot and will keep it protected. You'll still be able to plug the cables in to the back end via a hole in the case.
Tri-tip steel (2nd Gen): eBoot Solid Metal Wall Mount
If you're looking for a sturdy mount, you can't go wrong with this steel plated one. It holds your 2nd Gen Echo Dot in place with the help of three prongs. Installation is simple since you'll only need to use one screw to get it where you want it. Choose either black or white to match your device.
Hook up (2nd Gen): Fintie Portable Wall Mount
If you don't want a wall mount that's quite as permanent you'll love this one. It has a hook at the top so you can easily hang it from a Command Hook or nail. You could even move it around with you. Just make sure that whatever you hook it to can handle the weight or it'll come crashing down.
Outlet mount (2nd Gen): Matone Outlet Wall Mount Hanger
This space saver allows you to mount your Echo Dot directly to your outlet. A short cable runs from the back of the Alexa device and up to the designated plug to diminish cable sprawl. Use it in your bedroom, living room, kitchen or anywhere else you have an outlet. It comes in both black and white.
No strings on me (2nd Gen): Feiyen Outlet Wall Mount Hanger (2-Pack)
If you're planning on mounting more than one Echo Dot, but you'd prefer that their cables didn't show, then this is the set to get. Either mount plugs directly into an outlet to save space. If two is too many, the company also offers individual mounts for cheaper prices. Choose between black or white to match your Echo Dot.
Free the outlets! (2nd Gen): Mount Genie Lock Mount
This modern looking mount allows you to attach your Echo Dot to an outlet without using up any of the traditional power sockets. You'll need to replace your outlet cover with the one provided. It works best with USB outlets and completely does away with any cables. If you want several, the company also sells a 5-pack in either black or white.
Hide away (2nd Gen): Mount Genie Flush Mount
Place your Echo Dot into your wall or ceiling using this built-in mount. Installation will be a bit more work than the others on this list, but you won't have to deal with unsightly cables or a bulky eyesore. It comes with a 10-foot cord to help you install it wherever you'd like. The puck-like cavity also helps sound travel.
Is there an Echo in here?
As you can see, there are several different mounts out there, particularly for third and second-generation Echo Dots (1st Gen mounts are super scarce). When deciding which one to get you'll want to consider price, whether or not you mind seeing cables, if you want your device near an outlet, and how exactly you want to mount it. There are many options and you can have a mix throughout your home.
We really like the EchoGear Outlet Shelf since it can hold any Generation Echo Dot that has come out so far. Unless Amazon drastically changes the look of the Echo Dot, this mount will still be usable for many generations to come. It also helps hide away cables by plugging directly into an outlet and will keep your space looking tidy. If you'd like something that doesn't mount around an outlet, you should consider the Mount Genie Flush Mount for either 2nd Gen or 3rd Gen. It helps you completely hide the device away like a regular speaker in your wall or ceiling. Super sleek, huh?
