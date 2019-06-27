The Echo Dot is a super affordable way to have Alexa in your home. We love how it helps you catcup on the latest news, put items on your shopping list, listen to music, play audiobooks, and so much more. To keep surfaces in your home free of clutter it's best to mount your Echo Dot. We've gathered the best Echo Dot mounting options to make your home sleek and tidy. Don't worry, we organized them by generation so you can quickly find the one you need.

Made for Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen

Is there an Echo in here?

As you can see, there are several different mounts out there, particularly for third and second-generation Echo Dots (1st Gen mounts are super scarce). When deciding which one to get you'll want to consider price, whether or not you mind seeing cables, if you want your device near an outlet, and how exactly you want to mount it. There are many options and you can have a mix throughout your home.

We really like the EchoGear Outlet Shelf since it can hold any Generation Echo Dot that has come out so far. Unless Amazon drastically changes the look of the Echo Dot, this mount will still be usable for many generations to come. It also helps hide away cables by plugging directly into an outlet and will keep your space looking tidy. If you'd like something that doesn't mount around an outlet, you should consider the Mount Genie Flush Mount for either 2nd Gen or 3rd Gen. It helps you completely hide the device away like a regular speaker in your wall or ceiling. Super sleek, huh?

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.