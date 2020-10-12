Amazon's latest round of Prime Day deals is live, and with it comes one of the steepest discounts we've yet seen on any home security product. The 2-pack of Arlo Pro 3 cameras normally retails for $500 but is on sale right now for $300. That's a whopping $200 off for Arlo's best home security camera , and easily one of the single-best security cameras on the market. This 2-pack comes with everything you need to get started with Arlo, including the base station needed to sync cameras up with the Arlo app.

This Prime Day deal will save you a whopping $200 on a 2-pack of the best wireless home security cameras on the market.

Arlo makes an incredible camera, and even more incredible when you compare it feature-for-feature against other great security cameras like the Eufycam 2 Pro. The Arlo Pro 3 has true 2K resolution HDR video, infrared night vision, and even the ability to shine a spotlight on the scene at night to provide color night vision.

It's got an ultra-wide 160-degree field-of-view and a nice loud siren, in case you need to scare someone (or something) off. The IP67 rating and 3-6 months battery life means you can place it anywhere you need to without having to worry about cords or the weather.