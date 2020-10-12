Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera HeroSource: Arlo

Amazon's latest round of Prime Day deals is live, and with it comes one of the steepest discounts we've yet seen on any home security product. The 2-pack of Arlo Pro 3 cameras normally retails for $500 but is on sale right now for $300. That's a whopping $200 off for Arlo's best home security camera, and easily one of the single-best security cameras on the market. This 2-pack comes with everything you need to get started with Arlo, including the base station needed to sync cameras up with the Arlo app.

Arlo Pro 3 (2-pack)

This Prime Day deal will save you a whopping $200 on a 2-pack of the best wireless home security cameras on the market.

Arlo makes an incredible camera, and even more incredible when you compare it feature-for-feature against other great security cameras like the Eufycam 2 Pro. The Arlo Pro 3 has true 2K resolution HDR video, infrared night vision, and even the ability to shine a spotlight on the scene at night to provide color night vision.

It's got an ultra-wide 160-degree field-of-view and a nice loud siren, in case you need to scare someone (or something) off. The IP67 rating and 3-6 months battery life means you can place it anywhere you need to without having to worry about cords or the weather.

