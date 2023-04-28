What are Google Chromebook perks? Best answer: Google Chromebook perks are special offers that new owners of Google Chromebooks receive, specially designed for them. These range from discounts on software to three-month free trials, free Google One storage, enterprise upgrades, and more. Along with globally available perks for any new and eligible Chromebook purchase, there are also specific perks available with certain models.

What are Google Chromebook perks?

Google Chromebook perks are special perks that are offered only to new Chromebook owners. They are available to anyone who is accessing the perk on an eligible Chromebook device. These include models from brands like Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Dell, with models included among the best Chromebooks.

On the Google Chromebooks Perks website, you’ll see a list of the perks that are available with an eligible new Chromebook purchase at any given time. One of the common options is discounts on popular software. For example, at the time of this writing, you can save 25 percent off the LumaFusion pro video editing app, a value of $7.49, or get Evernote for half-price, a $49.99 savings.

Another frequently available option is trials for services, like three months of the highest membership tier of NVIDIA GeForce NOW for gaming at up to 120fps and 1,440p. The value here is a cool $59.97. There’s also a one-month trial to Boosteroid cloud gaming, a value of $9.99. Unless otherwise stated, the offer applies to any eligible Chromebook. Select “Get perk” to see if yours is included. In other cases, the perk is exclusive to a specific model or brand. For example, a current offer for three months of Amazon Luna+ gaming is only applicable to Lenovo Chromebooks, and automatically renews at $9.99 a month once the trial is over.

There are other perks as well that can be acquired with a Chromebook purchase, but you need to select “Get perk” in order to redeem it. For example, a Chromebook comes with 100GB of cloud storage through Google One for an entire year. It’s only available, however, to new Google One members. Most, if not all, Chromebooks also come with a three-month trial to YouTube Premium once you accept the terms and grab the perk.

Other perks being offered right now include three months of NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s Priority membership for free ($29.97 value); three months of Storyblocks for LumaFusion ($29.97 value); three months of Canva Pro ($38.97); 50% off the FL Studio Mobile app ($7.49 value); and a 30-day trial of Chrome Enterprise Upgrade with the option to enroll up to 50 existing devices in the company that can be remotely managed (after the trial, the Annual Plus can be purchased for $50 per device, per year).

Most Google Chromebook perks are offered for a limited time so you should grab what you want when it’s there. Some offers may stay longer than others. You can check back to the Google Chromebook perks site every now and then to see if there’s anything new.

The best way to find out if the computer you are interested in buying or have recently purchased, is eligible for the specific perk is to first read the fine print. If exclusions don’t appear, click “Get perk” and see what happens!

There are additional perks on offer for limited times that are higher valued and/or more appealing to a wider range of users. To see these, select a specific computer model from the Google website that you are interested in buying. Scroll down and you’ll see a list of the currently available perks offered with that model as well as for how long they’ll be available. In most cases, the same perks are offered for multiple Chromebooks, if not all of them, at the same time. These special perks indicate when the deal ends as well (anywhere from a few months to a year), after which they’ll presumably be replaced with a new perk.

Currently, for example, you can purchase Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and HP Dragonfly Pro and get access to Google One (supposedly through to February 2023, though the offer may have been extended), YouTube Premium on offer through to June 2023, and Adobe Creative Cloud Express, which runs through to the end of the year.

Another lesser-known advantage with all Chromebooks? A new one will receive about eight years of automatic software updates, which itself is a pretty great perk to ensure the longevity of your investment.