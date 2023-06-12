The best Chromebook just got a spec bump for a better price

What you need to know

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 (13th-gen Intel) quietly went up on Best Buy over the weekend for $699.

The new Spin 714 can max out its internal specs with an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage.

This laptop is also the first to provide a 2K webcam, ensuring you always look great.

Acer's Spin 714 Chromebook with newer 13th-gen Intel has finally appeared, and its price is cause for excitement. Over the weekend, Chrome Unboxed noticed Best Buy quietly listed the new Acer Chromebook Spin 714. The laptop begins at $699, and while a bit tardy, the computer does usher in some great improvements over last year's iteration.

Back in April, Acer announced the specs and stated the impending retail release of the new Spin 714 Chromebook would occur sometime in May. However, getting into the second full week of June, we're seeing it listed now instead. During this time, we learned that the 13-gen Spin 714 had received some welcome specification upgrades over its 2022 predecessor. The new Spin 714 looks pretty much identical but differs internally as users can choose to purchase the device with an Intel i3, i5, or i7 core processor.

Users looking to use their laptop quite heavily can also decide to max out their RAM and internal storage by grabbing the 32GB/1TB NVMe SSD configuration if necessary.

The latest 13th-gen Chromebook continues to utilize Intel Iris Xe for its graphical strength. Externally, the Spin 714 features a 14-inch with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Another notable upgrade for the new laptop comes via the Spin 714's QHD 2K webcam, which should maintain "high-quality visuals even in low-light conditions."

Users may be able to do a little more as the refreshed Spin 714 Chromebook offers a 10-hour battery that can gain up to an additional four hours of life from just thirty minutes on its charger.

Acer's launch last year only delivered consumers an Intel Core i5 and an 8GB/256GB matchup. The laptop also contained a 1080p FHD, which is still better than what many laptops get but isn't nearly as strong or as crisp as the 2K version featured on the new 2023 edition. Additionally, last year's product still sits at a $729 retail price, making this the better steal.

Interested consumers can purchase the new 2023 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 on Best Buy for $699 with some fantastic (and necessary) specification upgrades. It's nice to see Acer boost the performance of its latest Chromebook but still offer it at a great price.