Acer refreshes the Chromebook Spin 714 with the latest Intel processors, 2K webcam
Acer's best Chromebook is getting even better.
What you need to know
- Acer has announced the 2023 Chromebook Spin 714 and Enterprise Spin 714.
- The new model is mostly just a processor refresh, as it now uses Intel's 13th-gen chips.
- Pricing is expected to start around $699 and the new Spin 714 will be available sometime in May.
The Chromebook space has been rather quiet recently, but that's all about to change thanks to Acer's latest announcement. The company has introduced a refreshed version of the best Chromebook with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Enterprise Spin 714.
This looks almost identical to its predecessor, complete with the 2-in-1 convertible design and classic Acer Chromebook look. There are some subtle design differences, but the real star of the show is the implementation of Intel's 13th Gen processors.
|Category
|Acer Chromebook Spin 714
|Display
|14-inch, 16:10, 340 nits peak brightness, touchscreen
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Processors
|Intel Core i3-1315U / i5-1335U / i7-1355U
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe
|microSD card slot
|❌
|Camera
|QHD MIPI 2K Webcam
|Ports
|HDMI, 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack
|Additional features
|360-degree convertible mode, Optional fingerprint scanner, MIL - STD 810H, Optional USI Stylus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours
|Dimensions
|12.31 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches (312.6 x 224 x 18.05mm)
|Weight
|3.02 pounds
|AUE date
|June 2030
The Spin 714 will be offered with three different processors to choose from, ranging from the entry-level Intel Core i3-1315U and maxing out with the Core i7-1355U. That's not all, though, as this new Chromebook can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.
If you're familiar with Acer's naming scheme, then you'll know that the Spin 714 features a 14-inch display. This comes with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for multi-taskers who want to work with side-by-side windows.
Arguably the second-biggest upgrade to the 2023 Spin 714 is the inclusion of a QHD 2K webcam. Chromebook webcams have been notoriously bad, but this new Chromebook is Acer's first to sport a 2K webcam. The company also states that it "comes with temporal noise reduction technology to maintain high-quality visuals even in low-light conditions." And there's even a physical shutter for those times that you aren't using the webcam.
Other features of the Spin 714 include offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Meanwhile, if you run out but need just a little bit more juice, Acer states a 30-minute charge will provide an additional four hours of usage.
According to Acer, the new Chromebook Spin 714 will arrive sometime in May, with a starting retail price of $699.99. We aren't sure whether all of the different configurations will be available at the same time. But we're pretty excited to see whether this becomes the best Chromebook of the year.
