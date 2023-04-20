Acer refreshes the Chromebook Spin 714 with the latest Intel processors, 2K webcam

What you need to know

Acer has announced the 2023 Chromebook Spin 714 and Enterprise Spin 714.

The new model is mostly just a processor refresh, as it now uses Intel's 13th-gen chips.

Pricing is expected to start around $699 and the new Spin 714 will be available sometime in May.

The Chromebook space has been rather quiet recently, but that's all about to change thanks to Acer's latest announcement. The company has introduced a refreshed version of the best Chromebook with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Enterprise Spin 714.

This looks almost identical to its predecessor, complete with the 2-in-1 convertible design and classic Acer Chromebook look. There are some subtle design differences, but the real star of the show is the implementation of Intel's 13th Gen processors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Display 14-inch, 16:10, 340 nits peak brightness, touchscreen Resolution 1920 x 1200 Processors Intel Core i3-1315U / i5-1335U / i7-1355U Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe microSD card slot ❌ Camera QHD MIPI 2K Webcam Ports HDMI, 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack Additional features 360-degree convertible mode, Optional fingerprint scanner, MIL - STD 810H, Optional USI Stylus Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Up to 10 hours Dimensions 12.31 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches (312.6 x 224 x 18.05mm) Weight 3.02 pounds AUE date June 2030

The Spin 714 will be offered with three different processors to choose from, ranging from the entry-level Intel Core i3-1315U and maxing out with the Core i7-1355U. That's not all, though, as this new Chromebook can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

(Image credit: Acer)

If you're familiar with Acer's naming scheme, then you'll know that the Spin 714 features a 14-inch display. This comes with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for multi-taskers who want to work with side-by-side windows.

Arguably the second-biggest upgrade to the 2023 Spin 714 is the inclusion of a QHD 2K webcam. Chromebook webcams have been notoriously bad, but this new Chromebook is Acer's first to sport a 2K webcam. The company also states that it "comes with temporal noise reduction technology to maintain high-quality visuals even in low-light conditions." And there's even a physical shutter for those times that you aren't using the webcam.

(Image credit: Acer)

Other features of the Spin 714 include offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Meanwhile, if you run out but need just a little bit more juice, Acer states a 30-minute charge will provide an additional four hours of usage.

According to Acer, the new Chromebook Spin 714 will arrive sometime in May, with a starting retail price of $699.99. We aren't sure whether all of the different configurations will be available at the same time. But we're pretty excited to see whether this becomes the best Chromebook of the year.

Chromebook deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)