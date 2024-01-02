The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is already setting the bar high for 2024

Before the calendar flipped into 2024, Intel made a splash as it announced its all-new Core Ultra lineup of processors. Joining in on the fun was ASUS, which announced the first Chromebook to be powered by one of these AI-focused chips on the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus.

As soon as you start reading through the different configurations that are expected to be made available, it's apparent that ASUS is setting a high bar to start the year. While the company hasn't shared any pricing or availability details, the team over at Chrome Unboxed published a hands-on video with the upcoming Chromebook.

You won't find any performance metrics, but the video gives everyone an idea of what to expect from a design perspective. The design is pretty similar to the ASUS Chromebook CX9 with a hinge that lifts the keyboard into a more ergonomic position once opened.

One of the points that Robby continued to drive home throughout the video, is that ASUS nailed the design. And users can breathe a sigh of relief as the new CX54 Chromebook Plus also seems to tackle the most common issue of excessive flex in many of the best Chromebooks.

Another big benefit of this upcoming Chromebook is the port selection, as you'll get dual USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI port, dual USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington Lock. Chances are, you'll need one of these locks to connect to a docking station unless you have multiple monitors.

As we stated in the announcement piece, this looks like a direct competitor to the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. The two major differences between these premium Chromebooks are in the lower display brightness (500 nits vs. 1200 nits), and ASUS' decision to forego a haptic trackpad in favor of a more traditional solution.

With CES 2024 around the corner, we're hoping that ASUS will reveal pricing and availability information soon. Until then, we're keeping our fingers crossed and hope to get our hands on the new ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus and see how it stacks up.