Tom's Guide just got a massive upgrade, and it's making it easy to find the tech you're looking for

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Tom's Guide, one of our sister sites and a leading source for consumer electronics, is being relaunched with a new look and plenty of new features. The new website is set to make it easier to stay on top of the latest news, find the tech you want, and get the answers you need from the people who spend their days testing and reviewing these products.

This new experience starts with the homepage, which has been redesigned to give you the content you want without having to endlessly scroll. Thanks to a dedicated live feed on the Tom's Guide homepage, you can stay up to date with the latest news on consumer tech and reactions from their expert writers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Also coming to the home page is a dedicated section highlighting Tom's Guide's popular TikTok videos. This is where you can easily gain access to unboxings, hands-on reviews, roundups, and more, directly from