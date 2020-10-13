There are several Ring devices you can save on right now because we are in the middle of some amazing Prime Day deals . You'll need to have your Prime membership handy of course, but that's not a problem because even the free 30-day trial will work if you need it.

Finally see who's at the door without ever leaving your couch! Upgrade your doorbell to the all-new Ring Video Doorbell because it's down to $69.99 at Amazon. This is a device that has been selling for around $100 since it was introduced in May. It has only gone on sale a couple of times since then, but both of those drops only saw it go as low as $80. Today's deal is an all-new low for an all-new device. This even matches lows we've seen on other versions of the Ring Video Doorbell.

The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.

Simply titled Ring Video Doorbell, this second-generation version of the original Ring Video Doorbell keeps the design of the original product while adding plenty of features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is also on sale for $139.99 for Prime Day. Despite the addition of important features, the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell retains the same affordable price tag as the original, especially with today's discount.

Updates include crisper night vision, an upgrade to 1080p video (up from 720p on the original model), improved audio quality when listening to someone at the door or talking to them, better motion detection, and new privacy and security features.

Specifically, the new Privacy Zones give the option of blocking out parts of the video that users don't want recorded. The new doorbell also features Near Zones, which detects motion between five and 15 feet away from the camera, helping cut down on the number of erroneous notifications that might appear when traffic drives by or a bug gets too close to the camera, for example.

Being an Amazon device, it works great with Alexa. Connect your Ring doorbell to your Echo Dot to hear announcements when your doorbell is pressed and see a live view of your camera if you have an Echo device with a screen.