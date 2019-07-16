Tablets are often discounted during big events, and it can be tough to figure out which one is right for you. Amazon's own Fire HD 10 tablet, on sale for Prime Day, is its biggest and best tablet in the Fire lineup, and while it's usually on the affordable side, you can save a further $50 off the regular $150 price, bringing the total down to just $100 for the 32GB model. You might be wondering whether or not a $100 tablet is going to have enough features for you, but rest assured it's a gem.

The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 packs a ton of features, especially when you consider the rock-bottom price. Get it with 32GB or 64GB of storage and save big on both this Prime Day.

Like the name implies, the Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch touch display with 1920x1200 resolution, IPS panel, and great color that works perfectly for watching movies and TV, browsing the web, or even playing some games. The Dolby speakers pump out robust audio, but you can always use the 3.5mm jack to plug in some headphones.

If you're searching for a tablet today, don't sleep on the Amazon Fire HD 10.

For internal hardware, you're getting a quad-core processor (CPU) with 1.8GHz clock speed, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded after purchase with up to a 256GB microSD card. Everything is handled by a custom software interface based on Android and designed specifically by Amazon, which puts a focus on Prime Video, Kindle books, shopping, and, of course, Alexa integration. Call out her name at any time to ask about the weather, pull up a video, or anything else for which you regularly rely on Alexa.

If 32GB of storage isn't enough and you have a bit more money to spend, be sure to check out the 64GB model that costs $140, down from the regular price of $190. In any case, you'll be able to choose from Black, Marine Blue, and Punch Red colors so that you can get something that best fits your style.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.