Now that Prime Day is live, there are tons of deals flying left and right. However, one sale you have to check out is offering select storage products at discounts of up to 30%, including items from brands like Seagate, Synology, Kingston, and Lexar. These prices are good for today only, and they all have the potential of selling out early as well so you'll want to make sure you place your order soon.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Save + Store
Prime Day storage sale
Shop for external and internal hard drives, SD cards, and more in this storage sale at Amazon. This Prime Day exclusive features items from brands like Seagate, Synology, Kingston, Lexar, and more.
Prices Vary
There are a bunch of ways to save with today's sale, no pun intended, from external hard drives and portable HDDs to SD cards, flash drives, and more. Those looking for a lot of storage space should take a look at Seagate's 10TB Expansion External Hard Drive which is now on sale for $169.99. That saves you $30 off its previous price.
Then again, if you'd rather purchase an internal hard drive, the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal Hard Drive Performance HDD is now down to $279.99, saving you $100 off its regular cost and bringing it back to the best price we've ever seen it reach.
Visit the full sale on storage products for more discounts like these. This is just one small portion of the Prime Day sale going on right now, so make sure to visit Amazon today and check out our Prime Day deals guide for more ways to save.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get these Sony noise-canceling headphones for 55% off during Prime Day
You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get great noise-canceling headphones, especially during Prime Day. The Sony WHCH710N are excellent over-ear cans, and right now Prime users can get them at a steal.
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Here are the best webcam deals for Prime Day 2020
Let's face it, most laptop cameras stink. Take advantage of these Prime Day sales to upgrade your video conferencing game. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Game better with these great headsets for the PS4
If you want to game well, you need some great audio. Why not check out a headset? Not only can you get great audio but also use the microphone for multiplayer. Here are our favorite options.