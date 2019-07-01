Just this morning, Amazon dropped the price of its Fire TV Recast by $100 for Prime members, which is an OTA DVR that allows you to record live TV from your antenna and also stream channels from your antenna to your mobile devices. Meanwhile, you can also find deals on Amazon devices like the Echo Dot that's now 50% off. Starting July 8, you can find it bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot for just $169.

Amazon Prime Day is just two weeks away, and this year, Amazon is leading up to the two-day sales event with a selection of early deals that you can snag right now. Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member, but starting a free 30-day trial would make your account eligible for Prime-exclusive offers too. Prime Day will be offering members access to discounts on everything from fashion and toys to tech and groceries, but until then, there are several fantastic offers you should know about.

The DVR can record over-the-air TV, works seamlessly with other Fire TV devices, and has voice control. It's never been this affordable either, though you'll need a Prime membership to score this deal.

Services like Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited have exclusive offers available now for Prime members too. For new members who've never tried shopping for audiobooks via Audible, you can score a three-month membership for $15 which nets you a credit each month to be redeemed for the audiobook of your choice. Alternatively, purchasing a year-long Audible membership will save you $30 and snag you the Echo Dot for just $1. Starting an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription today would also be a wise choice as Amazon is offering four months for only $0.99 total. There's even a deal for three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

With the beginning of the next school year just around the corner, Amazon is striving to offer great savings on school supplies and classroom essentials this July. Along with deals we'll see come July 15 and 16 during the event, Amazon just opened up its Happy School Year store where you can find everything you'll need to make sure your child is prepared for their upcoming classes.

Beginning July 3 and running through July 16, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market will earn a $10 credit to use during Prime Day by simply scanning the Prime Code in the Whole Foods Market app while checking out. You can also find offers of $15 off $35 when using services Prime Now or Amazon Fresh for the first time.

The early Prime Day deals are still rolling in, so you'll want to keep an eye on our Prime Day hub to make sure you don't miss any of the best ones!