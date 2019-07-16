In a world of not-so-great Android tablet options, the Amazon Fire lineup offers a compelling experience because of its incredibly low prices. We already recommend the Fire HD 8 as a great inexpensive tablet at its usual retail price, but during Prime Day the Fire HD 8 is only $50 — that makes it a no-brainer.

The Fire HD 8 gets all of the basics done, in a compact size that can go anywhere. It strikes a great balance between being big enough to enjoy media while being small enough to comfortably hold for reading. And at this price, you can't go wrong with giving it a shot.

You may not think you need a tablet right now. And because it's July you probably aren't thinking about holiday shopping, but hear me out: pick up a few of these Fire HD 8 tablets, and stash some away for the holiday season. For $50 each and in four different color options, you can pick up a few of these and figure out who will get them later. Kids will appreciate the size and simplicity of the interface, and parents will appreciate that if it's roughed up or broken in a few months that it wasn't an expensive endeavor. If you forget about the kids for a moment, adults will love that they're small enough to carry around for media watching or reading for themselves.

At $50, you're getting way more than you pay for.

Sure these tablets don't have Google Play or the usual suite of Google apps, but when the price gets this low you can look right past that limitation. You don't expect to hold onto a Fire HD 8 for a super-long time, and you don't expect it to be a productivity machine. For $50 you're getting way more than you pay for regardless. And if you buy two Fire HD 8s at once, you save an extra $10 per tablet, which is just a crazy good deal.

You'll be just as happy with this price in December as you are today.

