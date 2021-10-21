22 Amazon Echo accessories you never knew existed (but should definitely check out!)

The ever-evolving ecosystem of Amazon Echo accessories (or Echosystem) has helped turn average homes into modern smart homes. We love how convenient Alexa makes it to control devices, listen to music, check the news, find shows, and do many other things. Enhance your Echo experience further with one of the many useful accessories available for the different Alexa units. Some items on our list are accessories that work with multiple Echo devices, while others are particular to a specific Echo model. So let's get to it.

Applaud the Echo

Whether you're looking for something to help you better control your smart home or simply trying to spice up how your best Alexa devices look, there are so many fun and helpful accessories to use. Before making any purchases, you'll want to make sure the accessory you're interested in works with the specific generation of the Echo devices you own. Echo devices tend to change in size and shape with each new version.

We highly recommend the Mission Cables Portable Battery Base base that works for the Echo (4th Gen). You'll be able to take your Echo outdoors or use it anywhere wirelessly for over five hours. If you'd rather get something a little more universal, the Echo Sub is a great way to add some serious bass to any Echo speaker setup.