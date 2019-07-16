I love a good deal, and as a videographer (both by profession and hobby), there's nothing more exciting to me than a sale on camera equipment! Whether that's discounted SD cards, camera bags, lenses, or anything else, a good deal is fantastic. Prime Day came in at a particularly opportune time for me, since I'm upgrading to a new camera soon (a7 III, thanks for asking!) … except that I'm trying to save up for a new lens that didn't go on sale, so I've been passing on every deal with a heavy heart.

You don't have to make the same mistakes as me, though. There are a bunch of great deals on camera equipment, some of which (like external storage) you can take advantage of even if you don't own a camera.