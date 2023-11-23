The perfect Galaxy Z Flip 5 case doesn't exi.....DOES exist, and it's 40% off

My friends and colleagues know me for being really into flip phones. I've reviewed several of them this year from Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO, and every time I touch one, I love flip phones more and more. However, I'm a big of a clutz, and I always make sure to have a case on my phone when I'm not at home, especially at the gym. But of all the ones I've used for my Z Flip 5, this CaseBorne V case is without a doubt one of my favorites, and it's nearly half off right now.

Normally priced at about $40, you can protect your Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $24. That gets you not only a tough case but also a tempered glass screen protector. You're basically getting a two-in-one at a fraction of what you'd pay for both separately.

CaseBorne V Galaxy Z Flip 5 case: $40 $24 at Amazon Flip phones are the hot new thing again, but that doesn't mean they're as durable as they used to be. This CaseBorne case is incredibly tough and comes in a single piece, so it'll protect the entire phone, including the hinge. It also comes with a screen protector for the cover display, all of which you can get for just $24 with this Black Friday deal.

What makes this Vanguard case so good, besides the fact that it's one of the most solid-feeling cases I've ever put on a phone, is that it's pretty different from the other cases I get for my flip phones. Many of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy are great at protecting the phone, but because they come in two pieces, they often leave the hinge exposed, meaning this crucial part of the phone could take the brunt of the hit if you drop it at an angle.

Caseborne uses a pretty neat mechanism that slides the hinge cover out of the way when you unfold the case. It's also a great place to rest your finger when holding the Z Flip 5, and it can even act as a sort of stand to prop up your phone on a desk if you wanna watch a video.

(Image credit: Android Central)

(Image credit: Android Central)

The case uses a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate, along with a foam layer for added shock resistance. And a tempered glass screen protector should temper any concerns about destroying that oh-so-important cover display, which is where all the action happens.

But of course, you need a Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you're gonna buy this case. If you don't already own one, there's a sweet Z Flip 5 Black Friday deal that gets you a $200 discount on the phone. Or you can check out some of the other Samsung Black Friday deals.