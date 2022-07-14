Grab these 10 under $20 Prime Day deals before they're gone

There's not much time left for Prime Day, which means bidding awesome deals farewell. Hurry up and grab a handful of these super affordable deals to squeeze some value out of the last few hours of sales. It's smartphone accessories galore with major savings on chargers, cables, phone cases, and more!

Comb through this list of deals that I have curated for you based on products that I myself rely on. Anker's chargers are always a fabulous addition, and you can never have too many USB-C cables. If you've got a device with expandable storage, grabbing a microSD card on the cheap is a smart move too.

Other smartphone accessories that can prove handy are UV sanitizers, Bluetooth trackers, and phone grips. Case-Mate's Straps lineup can be attached to the back of your phone no matter what model, and it's down to only $5 (opens in new tab) right now! You won't find a better deal on a stellar phone grip today, that's for sure.

Best Prime Day deals under $20

(opens in new tab) Anker Nano Pro USB-C Charger 20W: $17.99 $14.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's small, it comes in fun colors, and it's heat efficient. Anker's 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger comes equipped with PIQ 3.0 and it can fast charge your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung devices.

(opens in new tab) LifeProof Wake Series Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra: $39.99 $19.56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This stylish S22 Ultra case is good for the environment and it comes in a beautiful green finish. You get a nice textured back for grip and it looks pretty darn cool too!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Electronics Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's clever smartphone accessory performs double duty, helping you maintain hygiene while also recharging your phone using Qi wireless charging.

(opens in new tab) Tronsmart Groove Force Mini: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tronsmart's tried-and-tested Bluetooth speakers never fail to impress. The tiny Tronsmart Groove Force Mini portable speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating and it lasts for 24 hours!

(opens in new tab) Case-Mate Straps Phone Grip: $9.99 $4.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Don't hurt your hands, get a high-quality phone strap for comfort. At almost half off, this Case-Mate Straps Phone Grip is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-pack): $15.99 $12.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 2-pack includes two 60W Anker USB-C to USB-C cables. Wrapped in nylon, these durable wires are sure to last longer than plain Jane plastic wires.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSDXC: $24.99 $11.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Still touting a tab or a phone with expandable storage? Take full advantage of that feature with this 64GB microSD card from SanDisk. It's got fast read/write speeds for all forms of media files and is optimized to run apps off it as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Track any item by attaching the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag to it. This Bluetooth tracker is lightweight, compact, and it has a great range.

(opens in new tab) TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds: $29.99 $16.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy wireless earbuds for an unbelievably cheap price thanks to Prime Day. The TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, five colors, and you also get IPX5 splash resistance.

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerCore Slim 10K: $21.99 $15.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Anker 10,000mAh power bank is really slim so you can easily carry it around on the go. With USB-A, micro-USB, and USB-C ports, the PowerCore Slim 10K is a versatile power bank to have.

Some of the most surprising deals in here are the phenomenally cheap audio gadgets. Undoubtedly, you won't usually find a stellar pair of cheap wireless earbuds under $20, but TOZO has done just that thanks to Prime Day. Then there's the robust little Bluetooth speaker from Tronsmart, with a price tag that is giving me life!

Hunting for last minute Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you don't miss any of the best sales that Amazon still has to offer.