Get this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Case for $25 during Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals is still going strong throughout the day, meaning that fans can take part in their offering up of some major deals for fans of any item, including tech, televisions, phones, and more.

Similar to the massive Prime Day shopping event that we experienced back in July, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide promotion that Amazon is launching on October 10th at 3am EST.

While Prime Big Day Deals often include huge discounts on some big ticket items, accessories are usually some of the best ways to score some big savings on much-needed items. Namely, phone cases and other accessories often receive some big discounts.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Case is available for $25, down from it's standard price of $49.99, a big 50% discount for those looking to grab the case for their phone.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover for 50% off

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover: $49.99 $25 at Amazon We are loving Samsung's take on the Silicone Cover with Strap for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Though there's no space for your S Pen, you get snazzy color combos and an extremely useful, stretchy strap to add grip.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 covers add layers of protection without hampering usage. Some of them take things a step further, bringing fun with expressive designs as well as function, and that's where the silicone case comes in.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 silicone grip cover is a pretty basic case as far as phone cases go. With a sleek design that fits the phone snugly. The phone case also comes with a stylistic strap that acts as another grip, allowing users to slip their hands in and keep a firmer grip on the phone.

Just like the last generation of phone cases, you can swap out the strap with other fun designs on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover. For those looking to pick up some other accessories as well, there are a litany of other accessories available for discounts, including other phone cases, Samsung's Galaxy Buds, stylus', and more.