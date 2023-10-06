Record-shattering Prime Day deal slashes 56% off Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on October 10th, but we've just received a sweet earbuds deal that makes the shopping event almost unnecessary. Buy a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds and you'll save a whopping 56% on your purchase, sending the price crashing down to just $79.99 — which is the cheapest that the earbuds have ever been.

The catch is that this is one of Amazon's "Invite Only" deals, which means stock is limited and you'll need to be a Prime member to request access to the discount. Fortunately, Prime Big Deal Days is still several days away, so there's much less competition than there will be next week. Not a Prime member? Well, you're in luck: Amazon is still offering a 30-day free trial that gives you access to all of the exclusive deals, free shipping, and more. This means you could sign up today, enjoy all of the action during the sale next week, and cancel your subscription without paying a dime.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are currently cheaper than they've EVER been

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $179.99 $79.99 at Amazon (Invite Only) Request an invitation from Amazon and you could save a ridiculous 56% on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a quality pair of earbuds that boast excellent audio quality with active noise cancellation, all-day comfort, and crystal clear call quality. It's no wonder that we gave these buds 4.5 out of 5 stars in our official review. Price comparison: Best Buy - $159.99

