Best screen protectors for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Have you bought the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) recently or are planning to get your hands on one soon? It’s a good idea to invest in a nice phone cover and a screen protector.

Screen protectors aren’t just for the clumsy ones. Apart from protecting the display from everyday scratches and accidental drops, screen guards ensure that your display looks as good as new should you ever decide to sell/exchange your current phone for a new one down the line.

Here are some of the best screen protectors to consider for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022).

Keep your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)'s screen pristine

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Moto G 5G (2022) Wrapping edges Designed with rounded edges for extra comfort, this two-pack from Supershieldz offers 9H grade hardness for superior protection and 99.99% clarity for comfortable viewing. Additionally, the screen protector is hydrophobic and oleophobic to minimize finger marks. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) TQLGY Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector Edge-to-edge TQLGY’s scratch-resistant tempered glass protection comes for both your display and your camera lens. The 9H grade screen protector fits edge-to-edge, and the camera lens guard is crafted with nano-electrostatic automatic adsorption technology to ensure flash photography isn’t impacted. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) DEERLAMN For Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Go hard on this Precisely cut to fit the Moto G Stylus, this three-pack from DEERLAMN brings a 9H hardness level to protect your device from both everyday scuffs and scratches and accidental breakage. The brand also offers a one-year warranty on this product. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz Privacy Screen Protector for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) No smudges, no snooping Another option from Supershieldz is this screen protector that offers you more privacy by blocking visibility from extreme angles. You also get anti-scratch, 9H level protection with True Touch experience, and an oleophobic coating to avoid smudges and fingerprints. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) AHERLCG Anti-Spy Tempered Glass for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Ultra-thin Another anti-spy option is this AHERLACG tempered glass protector, which comes in a pack of two. This ultra-thin screen protector is only 0.33 mm thick to maintain touch sensitivity and offers 9H level hardness to shield your device from bumps and scratches. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz PET Film for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (pack of 6) Least resistance for stylus This scratch-resistant protector from Supershieldz comes in a pack of six and is crafted with high-quality, five-layer Japanese PET film. The HD coating on the protector ensures a brilliant viewing experience and real touch accuracy. Because of how thin this film is, it will have the least resistance to stylus input among all of the protectors listed above. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Screen protectors for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) to last longer

The Moto G Stylus family has been growing consistently. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is the latest fabulous phone in the series, and it offers stylus input for essential note-taking and sketching. It is excellent for anyone who wants the convenience of a stylus without punching a hole in their pockets.

If you already have the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) or are planning to get one, you must also grab a good screen protector. This is especially important since Motorola does not officially claim a robust protective layer such as Gorilla Glass on the device.

If getting basic protection at a reasonable cost is your objective, we would recommend the TQLGY Screen Protector pack. It gets three tempered glass protectors along with three camera glass protectors. Instead, if you prioritize your privacy above everything else, grab the two-pack anti-spy tempered glass bundle from Supershiledz.

In contrast, if you lack experience with applying screen guards and want the liberty to experiment without dealing with shattered glass, get yourself a six-pack combo of Supershiledz PET screen protectors.

We also recommend you pair this with one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cases for the ultimate safety of your smartphone.