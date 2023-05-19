Best Moto G (5G) cases 2023

Motorola phones are some of the most affordable options if you live in North America. The Moto G 5G in particular has always been a champion of the people thanks to its mix of features and pricing. Whether you've got the latest 2023 model or the old 2022 variant, your Moto G 5G needs some protection. We've gathered the best Moto G 5G cases to help you with that. These Motorola cases are affordable, durable, and they look great.

The best cases for your Moto G (5G) 2023

Otterbox Commuter Series Lite $23 at Otterbox Colors: Green, Black Otterbox is known for its reliably rugged phone cases. The Commuter Series Lite case fits the Moto G (5G) 2023 perfectly and adds dual-layered tough defenses. The bezels are raised to further bolster the case, promising double the military standard level of drop protection. TUDIA DualShield Grip View at Amazon Colors: Matte Black, Pine Green, Indigo Blue, Smokey Pink TUDIA's DualShield Grip case for the Moto G 5G is affordable, grippy, and impact resistant. It has a textured back for an anti-slip finish, grippy sides, and raised edges to protect the display and open ports. Poetic Revolution View at Amazon Colors: Black, Light Blue, Pink The Poetic Revolution case is an extremely heavy-duty solution for your Moto G 5G. It adheres to the military standard of durability and adds 20ft drop protection. You also get a built-in stand that doubles as a grip and a screen guard. Motorola Textured Protective Case View at Amazon Colors: Black Motorola's own Moto G 5G 2023 case is pretty decent. The Textured Protective Case can withstand 6ft drops and it has a soft microfiber lining inside to preserve the phone further. This case has grippy sides and what Motorola calls a "diamond" texture on the back to add friction. Poetic Guardian for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 View at Amazon Colors: Blue, Black The Poetic Guardian case is as robust as the Revolution series but not as chunky. It has a bumper frame and built-in screen protector for impact absorption and a clear back so you can see your Moto G 5G 2023. Poetic promises 20ft military-grade drop protection. HAOTP PU Leather Wallet Case View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Light Purple, Purple, Rose Gold This faux leather wallet case comes with a matching phone strap and a magnetic folio. This Moto G 5G 2023 PU leather case has three card slots and an additional pocket that can hold plenty of cash or bits of paper. The folio folds away to act as a kickstand in landscape orientation.

Spruce up your Moto G (5G) 2023 with these cases

There aren't as many high-quality cases available for the 2023 iteration of the Moto G 5G as there are for the older model. That doesn't take away from the greatness of what's out there though.

If you want a robust Moto G (5G) 2023 case that doesn't bulk up your phone, the Otterbox Commuter Series Lite is the best case for you. It's got plenty of drop protection and both colorways look fantastic. The rubber sides add more grip, so it's comfortable to hold. If you want something like this at a lower price, check out the TUDIA DualShield Grip. TUDIA's case is just as tough and grippy, but it costs lesser than Otterbox and comes in more colors.

Poetic has some excellent heavy-duty cases for the Moto G (5G) 2023. People who don't care much about the thickness of their phone case will be super happy with the rugged Poetic Guardian. Not only can it survive falls from as high as 20ft, but it also comes with bonus features like a built-in kickstand slash phone grip and a screen protector.

The best cases for your Moto G (5G) 2022

Speck IMPACTHERO View at Amazon Colors: Black/Slate Gray Speck's IMPACTHERO Moto G (5G) 2022 case can withstand 8ft falls without sustaining damage. This case is scratch resistant, durable, slim, and antimicrobial. You can easily take your phone anywhere without worrying about its safety in this durable case from Speck. Otterbox Commuter Series Lite Moto G 5G 2022 case $23 at Otterbox Colors: Black, Pink This Otterbox Commuter Series Lite phone cover is made of hard PC plastic reinforced with rubber bits for extra protection minus the added weight. It isn't as chunky as most rugged cases but it can still withstand tough falls, bumps, shocks, and scrapes. Poetic Revolution Check Amazon Colors: Black, Light Pink, Navy Blue The military-grade Poetic Revolution case is built like a tank. Your Moto G 5G can take any number of beatings without breaking a sweat in it. There's a stand that acts as a grip on the back and it even has a built-in screen protector. YmhxcY Kickstand Cover View at Amazon Colors: Army Green, Black, Blue, Mint, Red The YmhxcY Moto G 5G 2022 Kickstand Cover is available in a variety of likable colors. The sides have patches of textured rubber, the back has a tiny kickstand built into it, and the body is made of PC as well as TPU to add two layers of protection. You get two screen protectors in the box as well. Poetic Guardian View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink Aching to admire your Moto G 5G? The Poetic Guardian takes care of that thanks to its transparent back. The tough frame and built-in screen guard lock your phone in, adding 20ft drop protection. You get a black frame with several accent colors to choose from. TUDIA DualShield Merge View at Amazon Colors: Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Metallic Slate, Rose Gold TUDIA's sleek DualShield Merge has a very low profile for a tough case. The sides of this Moto G (5G) 2022 cover are scored with raised lines to add friction. The case has a hard back and it is reinforced with rubber elements. Vena OutCross View at Amazon Colors: Graphite Gray/Black This is a thick, bold, and rugged case for the Moto G 5G 2022. Although it's a tad bulky, you get superb military-grade drop protection to make up for it. The camera unit, display, ports, and buttons are protected via raised edges. Muntinfe Shockproof Phone Cover with Ring View at Amazon Colors: Blue, Dark Green, Mint, Olive Green, Purple, Red, Rose Gold, Silver The budget-friendly Muntinfe Shockproof Phone Cover with Ring for the Moto G 5G 2022 has glowing reviews. Users love the multipurpose ring on the back that can be used as a stand as well as a phone grip. The rugged phone cover has raised edges and reinforced corners. It comes with two screen protectors, adding value. BNIUT Dual Layer Shockproof Case View at Amazon Colors: Blue, Black, Dark Green, Green, Purple, Red, Sky Blue This is one of the cheapest Moto G 5G 2022 cases that money can buy, and it is actually worth purchasing. You get to choose from a wide assortment of both dark and light colors. The case is very sturdy, with military-grade shockproofing and raised edges all around. The textured back adds grip and you get a screen protector for free.

Have your pick from this smorgasbord of cases

There are so many wonderful Moto G 5G 2022 cases in the market that it's hard to settle on a single one. Overall, the Speck IMPACTHERO is the best phone case for most Moto G 5G owners. The Speck IMPACTHERO has a low profile and it feels excellent in hand thanks to its satin-like finish. Speck gave this case the antimicrobial treatment, so it kills germs and other harmful bacteria on top adding 8ft drop protection to your Motorola phone.

If you want something clever and affordable, look at the YmhxcY Kickstand Cover for your Moto G 5G. This robust case has dual-layered protection and grippy sides to prevent accidental drops. What's really cool about this case is the kickstand built into the rear. It hardly adds anything to the phone cover and blends nearly seamlessly into the back. Not to mention, the YmhxcY Kickstand Cover is really affordable as well.

Poetic's Guardian series case is well worth looking into as well. The Moto G 5G 2022 bumper cover comes in a mix of two-toned colorways. It touts military-grade durability, with the ability to survive falls and drops from 20ft heights. There's a built-in screen guard on the front to add even more protection. If you don't want to use it, Poetic provides an extra frame without a screen protector built-in. That's a really useful case for your Moto G 5G 2022.