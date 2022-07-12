These best wireless headphones are the cheapest they've ever been

The wait is over: Prime Day deals have officially landed and we're quite impressed by what we're seeing. Smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more are seeing some historic price cuts on Amazon this year; so many, in fact, that it seems pretty much impossible to look through them all. Because of this, we're focusing on the best of the best, such as this deal that sees Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones dropping to just $228 (opens in new tab) (usually $348), far and away the lowest price they've ever been.

First hitting store shelves back in Summer 2020, WH-1000XM4 made waves as some of the best wireless headphones around, mostly due to their exceptional battery life, unrivaled noise cancellation abilities, and clever features such as "wear detection", which automatically pauses music if the headphones are removed. The WH-1000XM4 have technically been unseated as the best wireless headphones by their follow-up, Sony's WH-1000XM5, but it's important to note that those headphones are only great because of the innovations introduced by their predecessor.

These headphones have received price cuts before, but never anything this generous. Like all Prime Day wireless headphone deals, you'll need to be a Prime member to receive the savings, but trust us, it's worth it for the next two days alone (especially since there's a 30-day free trial).

Prime Day 2022: cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $348 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Until very recently, we called them the "best wireless headphones that money could buy", and now you can get a pair for yourself for the record low price of $228. That's a whopping 35% discount and a Prime Day deal that no other special sale event could top. For that price, you're getting a sleek pair of comfortable headphones that come complete with unmatched noise cancellation technology, four built-in microphones for hands-free calling and up to 30 hours of battery life.

While you're here, don't forget to take a look at our other Prime Day deal hubs, such as the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals.