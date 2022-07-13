Cheap as chips: Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds for $20

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds sound exactly the same as they look: fun, colorful, and lively. You can score any one of the six Skullcandy Dime color variants at a special price for Prime Day (opens in new tab), making these budget-friendly earbuds 28% more affordable.

Apart from the super cool design of these earbuds, the Skullcandy Dime buds also feature a decent IPX4 splash resistance rating. Skullcandy assures you of the comfortable, noise isolating fit that the Dime True Wireless Earbuds provide. You get three extra ear tip sets in the box, to help you find the perfect fit.

Other specifications of the Skullcandy Dime earbuds include Bluetooth 5.0, a microphone for calls, touch controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Unfortunately, the charging process isn't as fast owing to the older micro-USB port. Still, for $20, that's a pretty great package. Not to mention, you won't find anything nearly as stylish among the best cheap earbuds.

We here at Android Central have reviewed other wireless earbuds from Skullcandy in the past. The Skullcandy Grind Fuel, Push Active, and Sesh models all consistently delivered great audio quality for the cost. So, you can expect the Skullcandy Dime earbuds to carry on the brand's good name.

Affordable Skullcandy earbuds for all

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: $26.99 $19.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Unique design meets bright color combos in the Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds. You get IPX4 splash resistant durability, touch controls, and a decent bassy sound that is hard to attain at this price bracket. Spend that loose change from your coat pocket to acquire a pair of these earbuds for less.

Investing such a small amount of money into these Skullcandy earbuds is a wise decision, especially if you've got a tight budget. If you do have space leftover, consider getting some more cheap audio gear that doesn't break the bank. There are some crazy good Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals out there. You can get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $30 or add $10 more to grab the newer Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen).

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.