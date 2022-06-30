Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker deals 2022

There are a lot of upcoming Prime Day deals that we're rather excited about, and in this article, we'll be highlighting our favorite Bluetooth speaker deals as they appear.

Whether you want to jam out to your favorite music, catch up on all of those podcasts you've meant to listen to, or have better audio for YouTube videos, everyone deserves a trusty Bluetooth speaker of their own. If you've been meaning to pick one up, but have been waiting for an irresistible deal, keep an eye on this page for the Prime Day savings you can't miss.

Out of all the tech gadgets and gizmos discounted during Amazon Prime Day, Bluetooth speakers are among the most abundant deals. Whether you're looking for something in the high-end space or want a speaker that you can comfortably buy on a budget, here are the top deals you need to know about. Though Prime Day isn't live just yet, we'll undoubtedly be seeing some excellent Prime-exclusive offers soon, especially on Amazon's devices like the Echo Studio. Until then, we'll be sharing the best Bluetooth speaker deals leading up to Amazon's big shopping holiday.

Best Amazon Echo deals

As some of the best smart speakers on the market, you might forget that Amazon's Echo speakers also support Bluetooth, making them ideal for parties if you want to allow guests to connect to your device to blast their tunes. Fortunately, connecting to an Echo speaker via your smartphone's Bluetooth is pretty straightforward.

Amazon has a few smart speakers in its repertoire, and they usually go on sale during Prime Day, making them an ideal start on your quest for an affordable Bluetooth speaker. Here are some of the ones you should look out for.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Amazon Echo Dot is an extremely helpful smart speaker with surprisingly good audio. It's helped by the fact that you can connect any Bluetooth smartphone to it, and its small form factor makes it a perfect addition to any space.

Best JBL Bluetooth speaker deals

If you're looking for great sound, you can't go wrong with JBL, which is why you'll find even some cars with built-in JBL audio. However, if you're on the go, JBL has plenty of affordable Bluetooth speakers that you can take anywhere. You'll already find some great discounts for some of them, but rest assured, we'll keep our eyes out for any more come Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) JBL PartyBox 100: $369.95 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The JBL PartyBox 100 is the perfect Bluetooth speaker to get the party started, thanks to its booming sound, RGB lighting, and 12-hour rechargeable battery that lets you take it anywhere.

Best Sony Bluetooth speaker deals

Not only does Sony make great smartphones, TVs, consoles, and cameras, but the company also makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And they not only sound great, but many of them are quite affordable, and can connect to multiple speakers at a time to give you the ultimate party setup.

Even though Sony makes some pretty affordable speakers, we'll be on the lookout for Prime Day discounts so you can get your hands on the best deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB23: $109.99 $88 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Besides the name, Sony SRS-XB23 is a great portable speaker with IP67 water resistance, 12 hours of battery life, and the ability to connect with up to 100 other speakers. Plus, it has NFC for quick pairing.

Best Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers are some of the most recognizable and oftentimes the most affordable. EU offers a wide range of speakers, from small and ultra-portable, to big and booming. They all offer tough, durable designs, waterproofing, great sound, and are offered in a range of colors to match your personal style.

You can't go wrong with an Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day, and we'll be looking out for deals.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears BOOM 3: $149.99 $126.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The UE BOOM 3 is a great portable Bluetooth speaker for music on-the-go. You can get it in different colors, it has large buttons for volume control, and it's durable design ensures it'll last you through its 15-hour charge.

Prime Day 2022 Bluetooth speaker deals to be most excited about

With so many Bluetooth speakers on the market, it can be difficult to think of just one or two to look forward to for potential Prime Day deals. For 2022's Prime Day offerings, there are a few that we'd really love to see discounts on.

First on the list is the JBL Charge 5. The JBL brand is already known for its superb audio, and that remains unchanged with the Charge 5. Not only does it sport a whopping 20-hour battery, but it can use all that extra juice to charge any of your Android phones in case you're low on power. And because it's ultra-durable, this might be the best speaker/power bank combo money can buy!

The second is the UE Megaboom 3, which will hopefully see even greater savings. Ultimate Ears is known for its very accessible speaker range, and the Megaboom 3 is one of the best portable speakers you can buy at $200. That said, it would be great to snag one at a sweet discount. We have to see what Prime Day has in store for us.

Buying a Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day 2022

You probably aren't thinking about buying a new Bluetooth speaker throughout the year, but when an event like Prime Day rolls around, it's a good excuse to take stock of your shopping list and see what you need/want to pick up. If a wired or wireless Bluetooth speaker is something you've been eyeing, Prime Day is an excellent time to buy.

Bluetooth speakers often see sales and discounts throughout the entire yet, but those get even better with Prime Day. Whether you're shopping for wired or wireless, expensive or affordable, there's bound to be some sort of deal to catch your fancy.

If you find that you're having trouble keeping up with all of the promotions that Amazon announces, fear not. We're staying up-to-date with all of the latest Bluetooth speaker deals as they happen, and as new ones pop up, we'll be sure to add them here for you to see.

Should you get a wired or wireless Bluetooth speaker?

Bluetooth speakers come in two distinct styles — wired and wireless. The distinction between these two form factors is pretty simple. Wired Bluetooth speakers need to be plugged in at all times, while wireless ones can be taken anywhere you go, thanks to a built-in battery.

Given this, it's safe to say that wireless Bluetooth speakers are a lot more convenient. Being able to pick up your speaker and take it wherever you want is a huge perk, especially if you're someone that spends a lot of time outdoors. For that next hike or beach day you take, a wireless speaker ensures you can bring along your tunes and get vastly better audio than your phone can deliver.

Wired speakers don't have this functionality, but that's not to say you should ignore them. We're all spending more time in our homes than ever before, and having your house covered in great audio is pretty magical.

What makes a good Bluetooth speaker?

When looking for a good Bluetooth speaker, there are a couple of things to account for, especially if you're looking at wireless Bluetooth speakers. Battery life is one of the most important aspects, because what good is having a great-sounding speaker if it can't last more than a few hours at a time? A good speaker should have at least 10-12 hours of battery life, but great ones will have 24 or even 30 hours per charge!

USB-C charging is a must, and it's a big plus if you can find a speaker that supports wireless charging as well.

Durability is also something to consider. Wireless Bluetooth speakers are often must-haves on trips or outdoor gatherings, and you want your speaker to be able to take a fall, especially in water. IPX4 or IPX6 ratings will help ensure it can withstand splashes or rain, but you may want to look for a speaker with an IP67 or IP68 rating so you can take it to the pool with some peace of mind.

Built-in virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can provide a more hands-off experience, and you'll be able to tell your speaker to play a song or playlist without picking up your phone.