There's no denying that there are plenty of fun doodads and whatnots on serious discount during Prime Day. Aside from purchasing flashing gadgets and awesome tech, it's also the perfect time to stock up on everyday household items. I've gone through and made a list of the best everyday things that you can buy in bulk on this special day. See what sparks your interest.

Bulk up

If you're not as interested in jumping in on July's black Friday for tech and fun toys, then you might be interested in shopping for practical items. You can seriously bulk up on everyday household cleaning agents, toilet paper, or even batteries when the prices are this good. I've waded through the long lists of household items to make a list of the best deals.

We all know toilet paper isn't cheap, but it's something you have to buy regularly, which is why I highly recommend stocking up on Scott Essential Bulk Toilet Paper. This package will give you 80 rolls in one purchase at a very nice discount. You'll be able to go for a while before you need to buy another package.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.