There's no denying that there are plenty of fun doodads and whatnots on serious discount during Prime Day. Aside from purchasing flashing gadgets and awesome tech, it's also the perfect time to stock up on everyday household items. I've gone through and made a list of the best everyday things that you can buy in bulk on this special day. See what sparks your interest.

Do your duty: Scott Essential Bulk Toilet Paper (80 Rolls)

Toilet paper, while a relatively vital necessity is pretty expensive. That's why the best time to store up on rolls is during Prime Day. Take advantage of this discounted pack of 80 rolls to store up and save. This deal ends tonight, so be sure to act soon!

$42 (was $53) at Amazon

Wash those hands: Dial Complete Foaming Hand Soap (5-count)

Stock up on bathroom essentials with this pack of five foaming hand soap containers. You'll receive three Spring Water scented containers and two Fresh Pear containers. Depending on the number of people in your home, this could last you for quite a while.

$9 (was $13) at Amazon

Keep it clean: Lysol Handi-Pack Disinfecting Wipes (4-pack)

Whether you're using these to clean off grimey fingers or to wipe down kitchen counters, these packs are super handy. This purchase gives you four, 80-wipe packages to help you stock up for the future. This pricing won't last long, so take advantage of it while you can.

$11 (was $15) at Amazon

Power up: Rayovac AAA Batteries (72-pack)

I don't know how many batteries I go through each year, but it's a lot. If you're like me, you'll appreciate having this 72 pack of AAA batteries handy for your own gadgets or your kids. This deal ends tonight, so be sure to jump on it as soon as you can.

$17 (was $22) at Amazon

Feeding time: Enfamil NeuroPro Baby Formula (6-pack)

Anyone who's ever had a baby can tell you how expensive it is to keep your little one fed. For those looking to save money on formula, you'll want to take a look at this offer. You'll get six-packs of 20.7 ounce Enfamil NeuroPro Baby Formula for your purchase at %25 off the regular price.

$141 (was $187) at Amazon

For baby: Pampers Size 4 Diapers

It's no secret that diapers are an expensive item, which is why you should jump on a discounted set if you ever see them. This particular bundle includes 186 disposable diapers and six Baby Wipes packs. It's super discounted, so be sure to jump on it before this deal ends tonight.

$45 (was $59) at Amazon

Wipe it away: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (6-pack)

Grab this deal for six commercial size Clorox Disinfecting Wipes while you can. There are 75 wet wipes in each canister, so it'll last you for a while. These wipes are designed to break down grease, soap scum, and grime to leave your home looking clean and spotless.

$24 (was $30) at Amazon

For clothes: Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent (2-pack)

This deal gives you two containers of laundry detergent for 30% off the regular price. You'll get roughly 220 loads between the two bottles, which should last you for a while. They are scented with a fresh smell entitled Mountain Breeze. Get this deal before it vanishes tonight!

$14 (was $19) at Amazon

Break it down: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Soap (4-Pack)

Stock up your kitchen by getting this four-pack of Dawn Liquid Soap. It even comes with two Non-Scratch Sponges to help you clean your dishes easily. This is 30% savings and is a great deal that doesn't come around often. Get it while you can.

$11 (was $15) at Amazon

