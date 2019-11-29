Black Friday 2019 is in full swing. If you're looking for the hottest deals on this special day, you've come to the right place. Things are already starting to sell out, and we are seeing some incredible offers coming from all different retailers around the internet.
The following seven deals are hot and won't last long.
Shark Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more.
Ninja Foodi
This Black Friday deal saves you $80 and brings it back to the lowest price we've ever seen. This model has a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all built into one.
Versatile cooker
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
$109.99
$189.99 $80 off
Aukey Charging Accessories
This one-day sale drops Aukey accessories down to their best prices to date. With portable chargers, USB-C wall plugs, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, plus mechanical gaming keyboards, this sale has a little bit of something for everyone.
Essential buys
Aukey Black Friday Sale
Up to 40% off
Philips Hue Smart Dimmer
Typically, the switch costs $25; right now, it's on sale for $23, meaning that you are saving a few bucks on that and essentially getting a free bulb with the purchase.
Control the lights
Philips Hue smart dimming kit
$19.99
$34.99 $15 off
Apple MacBook Air (2017)
Today's sale makes this 13-inch MacBook Air pretty affordable. It offers 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and more, so be sure to check one out today.
Mac on a budget
Apple MacBook Air (2017)
$649.99
$999.00 $349 off
Tribit Bluetooth Speakers
This sale has everything from waterproof speakers to true wireless earbuds, so it's well with checking out with prices down by up to 30%. All the items are highly rated, but the discounts are good for Black Friday only!
Sounds like a deal
Tribit Bluetooth Speaker and Headphone sale
Up to 45% off
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too!
It's Time
Apple Watch Series 5
