Thanksgiving week is finally here and it brought tons of new Black Friday deals along with it. We've seen tons of deals throughout the month already, though now even bigger discounts and savings are beginning to appear as Friday draws closer. Many of the deals promised to be in stores and online later this week are showing up available for purchase online early as well, so now's truly the time to begin shopping if you don't want to miss any of the best Black Friday deals.
We've been keeping track of the best deals available for a few weeks now, but if you don't want to wade through thousands of deals and various retailers like we have, you can simply check out our guide below to the 40 best Black Friday deals that you don't want to miss. These deals are only available for a limited time and may sell out quickly, so be sure to shop soon if you see an offer you're interested in.
40 best Black Friday deals
- : Get $10 at Amazon when you join Audible Plus
- : Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
- : Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
- : AirPods Pro | $189.99 at Woot
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
- : 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
- : Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
- : Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
- : Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon
- : MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $2,149 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
- : iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon
Get $10 at Amazon when you join Audible Plus
Get an extra $10 to spend during Black Friday at Amazon when you join Audible's new, more affordable tier at a special discounted price for the holidays. Though it normally costs $7.95 per month, you can score six months of access for only $4.95 per month right now. You're able to cancel at anytime, too. This offer ends on November 25 at 7 p.m. PT.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!
AirPods Pro | $189.99 at Woot
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This early Black Friday sale at Woot marks a record low with $60 off.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
Portal by Facebook lets you connect and videochat with friends and family members while you're far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+.
Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it's back during this flash sale.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Also available at Best Buy.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $2,149 at Amazon
In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it's been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $250 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.
Google Nest Hub Max | $179.99 at Best Buy
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Google Pixel 5 | $649 at Amazon
Score the best price yet on Google's all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender | $99.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $100 off the regular price of Ninja's Mega Kitchen System Blender today. This set comes with a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor and two 16-ounce single serving blender cups with built-in blades.
HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | $949.99 at Best Buy
HP's OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 1TB SSD. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $400 instantly at Best Buy.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Casper Black Friday Sale
Casper's Black Friday sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you'll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker | $99.99 at Kohl's
This single-serve coffee maker by Keurig can brew fresh coffee from K-Cup pods within minutes and has a setting that lets you brew any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces. There's even an included Pod Storage canister that lets you store up to 9 K-Cup pods inside. Today's deal at Kohl's saves you $20 off its regular cost.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199.99 at Best Buy
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's discounted by close to $150 at Best Buy for a limited time.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $699 at Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The space gray 256GB model is seeing the savings despite being so new.
PowerXL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer | $89.99 at Target
This air fryer and indoor grill combo by PowerXL is perfect for grilling during the winter months when you don't want to step outside for too long. It features a six-quart capacity and is currently discounted by $60 at Target.
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $289.99 at Best Buy
Save $160 on Toshiba's 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Best Buy. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you'll have no trouble finding something to watch.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router (2-pack) | $219 at Amazon
Conquer Wi-Fi dead zones in your home with the Nest Wi-Fi Router 2-pack. This set covers up to 3800 square feet and today's Black Friday deal saves you $80 off its regular cost.
Roku Streambar | $99.99 at Amazon
The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and a streaming media player for your TV all in one! Today it's discounted by $30, marking its lowest price ever since releasing in late September this year.
Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop | $1,199.99 at Dell
Save $350 on this powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB graphics, a 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and the mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard.
Mobile Pixels Duex Pro 12.5-inch Full HD Portable Monitor | $199.99 at Woot
Working on-the-go has never been as easy as it is with the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro. This portable monitor can be attached to your laptop and is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, meaning you can use it with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook laptops. Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price.
iPhone 12 + Bose SoundLink Headphones | Free with purchase at Visible
Score the Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Visible's affordable monthly plans make it worth switching carriers ASAP.
Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Blanket | from $25.49 at Kohl's
Biddeford's Electric Heated Microplush Blankets are now on sale at Kohl's starting as low as $25! Use promo code THANKS at checkout for the best price. Multiple colors and sizes are included in this sale while supplies last.
Fitbit Charge 4 | $99.95 at Amazon
Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. There is a Special Edition version available, but this year all that means is a second, more premium band is included the box. It's $50 off right now and down to a new low.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.
LG 65-inch Class NanoCell 90 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV | $996.99 at B&H
B&H has this 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV by LG discounted by $500 today. It features the webOS platform, along with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and FilmMaker mode for a more cinematic experience.
