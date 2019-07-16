Amazon Prime Day is more than half way over, but that doesn't mean the deals are slowing down. Some of the hottest deals to keep an eye on are Amazon's lightning deals. These sales come up throughout the day and are gone quick, so you'll want to act fast. Fortunately, we're keeping an eye on some of the best lightning deals as they pop up, and we're live blogging them right here.

Whether you're looking for a new monitor, the latest kitchen gadget, or just some everyday essentials, you'll want to snap these up fast.

Acer Chromebook 14
$149.99 $299.99 Save $150.00

This is the best deal you'll see on a Chromebook for all of Prime Day; the lowest price we've ever seen on this Chromebook is $250. If you're in the market for a laptop to just get things done, you won't do much better than this.

OontZ Angle 3 Enhanced Stereo Edition IPX5 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$18.69 $27.99 Save $7.73

Want some music on the river? In the pool? Then this is your go-to deal.

Anker Roav DashCam A1
$36.54 $55.99 Save $19.45

Keep an eye on the road with Anker's Roav Dashcam A1.

Trianium (3 Packs) Screen Protector for iPhone XS & iPhone X
$6.99 $9.95 Save $2.96

Damaging the screen on your shiny new iPhone is a real bummer, but a screen protector can save you a load of tears.

3 Pack Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft)
$11.99 $15.99 Save $4.00

Anker makes some of the best cables out there, so you won't want to miss out on this solid deal.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Air Vent Car Mount
$12.95 $19.95 Save $7.00

This iOttie car mount will keep your phone firmly in place on any adventure.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$199 $349.99 Save $150.99

Need a new Bluetooth speaker? You can't get any more rockin' than this Marshall.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019
$58.99 $99.99 Save $41.00

Mophie Powerstation External Battery (6,000mAh)
$34.99 $49.95 Save $15.00

Keep your gadgets going with this Mophie Powerstation external battery. Mophie is known for its quality accessories, and this battery has plenty of juice to keep you topped offon the go.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals