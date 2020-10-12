While we're all desperately awaiting a plethora of Prime Day deals set to arrive tomorrow, the hype train continues at full speed as we approach the two-day event's official start date. Though the sale itself kicks off in under 24 hours, a bunch of early Prime Day deals are already up and running at Amazon so you can get a headstart on your bargain hunting. The below deals might not last much longer, so it's best to grab anything you want while you still can.
The majority of the offers you see during Prime Day will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're already signed up, then you'll see the lower prices automatically and feel your membership paying off as you shop throughout the two-day sale. If you've never tried Prime before, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
17 best early Prime Day deals
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
- : Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
- : ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $159.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Anker Nebula Projectors | Up to 34% off at Amazon
- : Roku Streaming Devices | from $21 at Amazon
- : Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
- : Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
- : Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
- : Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
- : Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System | $199 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $159.99 at Amazon
This smart robot vacuum cleaner automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean. Control it with the free app or even with your voice and a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip the on-page coupon to save.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Anker Nebula Projectors | Up to 34% off at Amazon
Bored of being stuck at home? Why not turn your living room into your own personal theater with an Anker Nebula projector? These are down to some of their best prices ever with as much as $600 off — but the discounts are only good for today.
Roku Streaming Devices | from $21 at Amazon
Each device gives you access to Roku's content library, including over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Access all your favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. Upgrade to the more expensive devices for 4K, voice control, and more.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System | $199 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV's audio with the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system at $50 off its regular price. This soundbar features Bluetooth so you can connect other devices wirelessly, along with an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and 3.5mm aux input.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
Nokia Smartphones | from $89 at Amazon
Nokia is getting ready for Prime Day a little early. Prime Day starts Tuesday, but the savings start now. Grab an unlocked Nokia smartphone on sale with deals that will last until October 18. The least expensive option is the Nokia 1.3 smartphone, which is down to $89.22, though the sale also discounts the Nokia 2.3 and 5.3.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,099.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $300 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
Another way to earn $10 for Prime Day is by shopping at Amazon Fresh stores. Spending $10 here will net you a $10 promo credit to use during the two-day shopping event. You must scan the QR code from the Amazon app during checkout to receive the credit.
Prime Day starts tomorrow!
Even more deals are coming when Prime Day comes on October 13 and 14. We're keeping track of all the best Prime Day deals and everything you need to know throughout the two-day sale, though if you're looking for even more ways to save, make sure to visit Thrifter for the latest deals or follow Thrifter on Twitter and set up mobile notifications so you don't miss anything.
