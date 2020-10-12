While we're all desperately awaiting a plethora of Prime Day deals set to arrive tomorrow, the hype train continues at full speed as we approach the two-day event's official start date. Though the sale itself kicks off in under 24 hours, a bunch of early Prime Day deals are already up and running at Amazon so you can get a headstart on your bargain hunting. The below deals might not last much longer, so it's best to grab anything you want while you still can.

The majority of the offers you see during Prime Day will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're already signed up, then you'll see the lower prices automatically and feel your membership paying off as you shop throughout the two-day sale. If you've never tried Prime before, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.