Prime Day has been going on for almost 48 hours now. We've been covering every inch of it, too, with new Prime Day sales available all the time. Whether you've been with us since the beginning or are just tuning in looking for the best ways to save, Prime Day is still loaded with deals. Amazon certainly hasn't forgotten about it even as the last hours draw near. Some of the deals we reported on at the very beginning of the event are still going strong even. If you haven't spent your money yet and just need a good last minute deal to save on, we've got the best roundup right here.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and is even available with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
$18.99
$50 $31 off
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
$16.98
$37 $20 off
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
$21
$29 $8 off
Razer's Best: Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse
Weighs just 74g and is 25% faster than competing wireless mice. Has a 20k DPI sensor you can adjust. The switches use light beams for actuation, which is faster than mechanical. Works for left or right handed gamers. Has 8 programmable buttons.
$99.99
$130 $30 off
Get Fit For Less: Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 offers six-day battery life, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and Amazon Alexa access at a better price than ever before. Even with the newly-announced Versa 3 on the horizon, this is still an excellent smartwatch at a fantastic price.
$127.95
$180 $52 off
Lightning Deal: Moto G Fast smartphone
It's hard to believe that you can buy a decent Android phone for this cheap, but thanks to the Moto G Fast, you absolutely can. It offers a 6.4-inch HD display, great performance, 32GB of expandable storage, three rear cameras, and excellent battery life. Its retail price of $200 is already fantastic, but thanks to Prime Day, it's even better with a $55 discount. What are you waiting for?
$144.99
$200 $55 off
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
$174
$249 $75 off
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet.
$199
$235 $36 off
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.
Save $100
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Lightning Deal: Neato Robotics D7 laser-guided robot vacuum cleaner
Can map multiple floors, clean according to the zones you set, and uses laser-guided mapping to navigate and clean in straight lines. Works on carpet, hardwood, tile, and more. Also works great with pet hair. Use Amazon or Google for voice control.
$479.99
$600 $120 off
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.