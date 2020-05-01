Instant Pot fans are a loyal and passionate bunch who swear by cooking a multitude of foods in the versatile small kitchen appliance. I'm one of them, and over the years, like many others who love their Pots, I have spent tons on different accessories that come in handy when cooking a variety of foods. In many cases, cheap accessories can make a world of difference. Here are some great ones that are worth considering if you're looking for something new to add to your Instant Pot accessories collection.

Do so much more with the Instant Pot with all the accessories

As a long-time Instant Pot owner and fan of the small kitchen appliance, I actually own many of the accessories on this list. The vegetable steamer basket is one I'd consider essential, especially if you want to be able to steam vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower with some water underneath to prevent them from getting mushy. This basket expands to fit nicely in any sized Pot and can be used for steaming other foods as well. It also works atop a pot on your stove.

If you're into baking, you'll want to invest in a small springform pan that will fit in the Pot. I was initially skeptical about making a cheesecake in the Pot, but it turns out wonderfully with the right recipe. And a perfectly-fitted springform pan means you can make up to two mini-sized cakes or casseroles at a time.

You can't go wrong with extra sealing rings, especially if you tend to cook a lot of pungent foods with strong spices. And the set with different colors makes it easy to color-code food types so you can swap them out as needed to prevent your chocolate cake from potentially smelling like chicken curry.

All of these accessories are worth buying, and you'll find a use for every single one of them. But when it comes to fun and personalization, don't forget a cool and decorative decal. There are tons of options from which to choose that let you show off your style and interests on the exterior of the pot while you make delicious meals inside of it.