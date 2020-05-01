Instant Pot fans are a loyal and passionate bunch who swear by cooking a multitude of foods in the versatile small kitchen appliance. I'm one of them, and over the years, like many others who love their Pots, I have spent tons on different accessories that come in handy when cooking a variety of foods. In many cases, cheap accessories can make a world of difference. Here are some great ones that are worth considering if you're looking for something new to add to your Instant Pot accessories collection.
- Steam to perfection: Kitchen Deluxe Vegetable Steamer
- Squash the smell: House Again 3-pack Silicone Rings
- Fully transparent: Genuine Tempered Glass Lid
- Breakfast on the run: Silicone Egg Bite Molds
- Bake it up: Instant Pot Springform Pan
- Steam, be gone!: Goldlion Steam Diverter
- Guide to cooking: 3-Pack Magentic Cheat Sheet
- Personalize your pot: Instant Pot Decal
- Keep it protected: HOMEST Dust Cover With Pocket
- Cooking slow: Ceramic Non-Stick Coated Inner Pot
Steam to perfection: Kitchen Deluxe Vegetable SteamerStaff pick
This convenient basket expands to fit all Instant Pot sizes (as well as stovetop pots) then collapses to put away when not in use. It is great for steaming vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, or use it as an egg rack or colander. A center handle makes for easy removal. It comes with a recipe ebook and julienne peeler, too.
Squash the smell: House Again 3-pack Silicone Rings
The sealing ring notoriously picks up odors from your cooking, and it's really tough to get out. Having extra rings like these durable and airtight ones is a good idea. Color-code them to the type of food, like red for desserts and blue for dinner. They fit many of the 6-quart models (8-quart rings are also available).
Fully transparent: Genuine Tempered Glass Lid
While you need the sealed lid when pressure cooking, when slow cooking, sauteing or making things like popcorn or yogurt, this tempered glass lid can be used instead so you can see inside. This one is designed for some 8-quart models, but there are ones for 6-quart models as well.
Breakfast on the run: Silicone Egg Bite Molds
Yes, you can make those fancy egg bites you buy at the local coffee shop right at home using these handy molds, which can also be used for baking mini cakes and muffins, as well as for storing homemade baby food. The two-pack with built-in handle is super convenient for making large batches.
Bake it up: Instant Pot Springform Pan
Bake a cheesecake or other dessert, or even a mini lasagna, mac and cheese, or casserole in this springform pan that is perfectly sized for the 6- and 8-quart Pot, and is oven-safe, too. Pop open the latch and pull the sides up for easy slicing from the non-stick pan.
Steam, be gone!: Goldlion Steam Diverter
Place this handy (and super cute!) Minion-like silicone accessory over the vent, positioning it using one of four slots so that steam will divert in the direction you want versus straight up and onto the underside of your cabinets or the ceiling.
Guide to cooking: 3-Pack Magentic Cheat Sheet
Stick these magnetic "cheat sheets" to a surface, including the side of the pot itself, for quick reference to average Instant Pot cooking times for common food items, categorized by food type and accompanied by photos.
Personalize your pot: Instant Pot Decal
Cat person? This swirling color cat design is one of many vinyl decals you can buy to decorate your Pot to match your personal style. It comes with decals for both sides that won't leave residue after you remove them.
Keep it protected: HOMEST Dust Cover With Pocket
Keep your Instant Pot protected with this dust cover when it's put away or, more likely, when bringing it to parties. A convenient pocket can hold utensils, like a serving spoon and the power cord, and the interior liner can be easily wiped clean. This one fits 8-quart models.
Cooking slow: Ceramic Non-Stick Coated Inner Pot
Swap this non-stick ceramic inner pot in for the stainless steel one whenever you're making rice or slow cooking, and transfer it to the oven to keep warm if you want to make something else in the Pot after.
Do so much more with the Instant Pot with all the accessories
As a long-time Instant Pot owner and fan of the small kitchen appliance, I actually own many of the accessories on this list. The vegetable steamer basket is one I'd consider essential, especially if you want to be able to steam vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower with some water underneath to prevent them from getting mushy. This basket expands to fit nicely in any sized Pot and can be used for steaming other foods as well. It also works atop a pot on your stove.
If you're into baking, you'll want to invest in a small springform pan that will fit in the Pot. I was initially skeptical about making a cheesecake in the Pot, but it turns out wonderfully with the right recipe. And a perfectly-fitted springform pan means you can make up to two mini-sized cakes or casseroles at a time.
You can't go wrong with extra sealing rings, especially if you tend to cook a lot of pungent foods with strong spices. And the set with different colors makes it easy to color-code food types so you can swap them out as needed to prevent your chocolate cake from potentially smelling like chicken curry.
All of these accessories are worth buying, and you'll find a use for every single one of them. But when it comes to fun and personalization, don't forget a cool and decorative decal. There are tons of options from which to choose that let you show off your style and interests on the exterior of the pot while you make delicious meals inside of it.
