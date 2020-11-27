Source: StackCommerce Still using the earbuds that came with your phone? Maybe it's time for an upgrade. Here are some of the best deals on headphones this Black Friday, now with an extra 20% off when you use the promo code BFSAVE20 at checkout for a limited time. WRAPS Core Wearable Headphones

Source: StackCommerce These anti-tangle, in-ear headphones have a unique feature: You can wear them around your wrist like a bracelet. They also have the 10mm titanium drivers, which deliver sound that would please any audiophile. Get the WRAPS Core Wearable Headphones in silver for $31.19 (reg. $54) with promo code BFSAVE20. Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones

Source: StackCommerce These waterproof earphones sound great, and they provide live two-way audio translations between 30 languages with 97% accuracy. You get up to six hours of playback on a full charge and 24 hours with the supplied charging case. Get the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones for $159.99 (reg. $299) with promo code BFSAVE20. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7bSV QuietPoint® Headphones (Certified Refurbished)

Source: StackCommerce With 40mm neodymium drivers and active noise cancellation, these lightweight headphones are perfect for blocking out distractions. They reduce outside noise by 90%, and you can carry on listening even when the battery is dead. Get the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7bSV QuietPoint® Headphones (Certified Refurbished) for $55.99 (reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20. EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones

Source: StackCommerce Rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon, these premium headphones offer 20 hours of wireless audio and great ergonomics. They produce excellent sound quality via Bluetooth 5.0 thanks to 40mm beryllium-coated drivers, and you can even set up a personalized hearing profile. Get the EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (reg. $99.99) with promo code BFSAVE20. Marshall Mode EQ Wired Earphones

Source: StackCommerce Created by a legendary company, the Mode EQ earphones have customized drivers that spit out extended highs and deep bass. They have a tiny button that lets you switch between different audio profiles, and the rubber-coated cord is almost impossible to tangle. Get the Marshall Mode EQ Wired Earphones for $43.99 (reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20. Drive ANC1000 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Source: StackCommerce Offering 30 hours of battery life with NoiseHush Technology to block out distractions, these wireless headphones are great for all-day listening. The design includes plenty of padding for comfort, and four noise-isolating mics help you make calls or talk to Google Assistant. Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $75.99 (reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20. Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds

Source: StackCommerce Named a 2020 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, these sleek earbuds provide 25 hours of listening time with their charging case. They make an instant wireless connection via Bluetooth 5.0, with simple touch controls for your playlist. Get the Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds (incl. charging case and pad) for $51.99 (reg. $89) with promo code BFSAVE20. Coby Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Source: StackCommerce Providing 10 hours of sound and noise cancellation, these over-ear headphones are an absolute steal. You get the benefits of Bluetooth 5.0, solid sound quality, and excellent comfort at an affordable price. Get the Coby Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $32.79 (reg. $89) with promo code BFSAVE20. CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds