When Sony announced its console deals ahead of Black Friday, this quickly became one of the most popular. A new PS4 Slim alone usually sells for around $300, but this Only on PlayStation Bundle with 3 (three!!!) of its best games can be purchased for only $200 right now. It's sold out at a lot of retailers, but Walmart still has it in stock online, so act fast.

You'll never find a better deal on a PlayStation 4. This bundle comes with 3 of the best games ever made, and they're all exclusive on Sony's platform. If you haven't played any of them yet, you can't miss out on this deal while it lasts.

PlayStation is known for its quality exclusives, and these three games have been hailed as some of the best ever to come out. They're all single-player adventures that take you on cinematic and emotional journeys worthy of the silver screen. It also has a lot of bases covered depending on your tastes. Are you itching for a zombie apocalypse? Try out The Last of Us Remastered. More interested in Norse mythology? Go with God of War. And if you love sci-fi and mechs (with a little mix of the apocalypse thrown in), you can't go wrong with Horizon Zero Dawn. Each of the games in this bundle comes complete with all DLC that ever released for them.

All of these games will be backward compatible with PlayStation 5, so the fun will continue for years to come. You don't need to worry about them collecting any dust. And if you aren't looking to upgrade to any premium console like the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, the PS4 Slim is the best you can get. I've never once regretted my purchase, even though I do wish a deal like this had been going on when I bought mine. You can't beat it.