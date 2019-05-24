If you're shopping around for a new Android phone right now, you have a lot of different handsets to choose from. At the time of writing this post, two of the hottest devices are the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was just released a week ago and delivers a true flagship experience for hundreds of dollars less compared to a lot of the competition. The display is phenomenal, performance is buttery smooth, and the software experience is a joy.

On the flip side, the Galaxy S10+ costs a bit more while delivering better cameras, longer battery life, expandable storage, and a headphone jack.

Which of these two phones would you pick if given the choice? Here's what the AC forum community had to say.