If you're shopping around for a new Android phone right now, you have a lot of different handsets to choose from. At the time of writing this post, two of the hottest devices are the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+.
The OnePlus 7 Pro was just released a week ago and delivers a true flagship experience for hundreds of dollars less compared to a lot of the competition. The display is phenomenal, performance is buttery smooth, and the software experience is a joy.
On the flip side, the Galaxy S10+ costs a bit more while delivering better cameras, longer battery life, expandable storage, and a headphone jack.
Which of these two phones would you pick if given the choice? Here's what the AC forum community had to say.
What about you? Would you rather have the OnePlus 7 Pro or Galaxy S10+?
