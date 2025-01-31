Does the Galaxy S25 Ultra support the Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen? Best answer: Yes, the S24 Ultra's S Pen will work with the S25 Ultra, except for the Bluetooth functionality. The S25 Ultra does not support a BLE S Pen which means you can't enable Air Actions by simply using a Bluetooth S Pen from the older model.

Missing Bluetooth functionality in the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen caused a huge uproar among fans

It's funny how one little missing feature that less than 1% of users actually used (according to Samsung), caused such a big hullabaloo online. We all knew that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dropped Bluetooth functionality from its S Pen. This seemed to disappoint many fans of the feature called Air Actions, which let you navigate the menus, snap a photo, and control other actions with just a press of the S Pen's button and a few gestures, without ever touching the display.

Then came a blog post on Samsung Business Insights which seemed to suggest that a new version of the S Pen would be available that would bring back Bluetooth functionality. This reignited hopes that the S25 Ultra could get Air Actions after all, but this was swiftly debunked by none other than Samsung itself who quietly removed all mention of this separate S Pen from its blog post. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still one of the best Android phones even if it lacks this small perk from the previous model.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While using the S24 Ultra's S Pen as a remote shutter is a cool party trick, I don't think it really matters in the grand scheme of things. By removing Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen, we got a lighter stylus and that's something many will appreciate. The S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold series didn't have Bluetooth either, and I don't recall there being a big hue and cry about that.

On the matter of using the S24 Ultra's S Pen with the S25 Ultra, the basic functionality should still work. Remember that the S25 Ultra won't be able to charge the S Pen from the S24 Ultra because the new model doesn't have that tech built-in. It's understandable why people are so confused because Samsung's messaging hasn't been exactly clear. Even right now, the support page for the S25 Ultra's S Pen explicitly highlights this message, "Air actions are not available with the Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen." This leaves room for interpretation that there might be an optional/ upcoming S Pen that could support Air Actions."

