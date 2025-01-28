Samsung takes back its claims of a Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly removed all references to a Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra following user confusion.

The company previously stated one was available and "sold separately;" however, that was not the case.

Samsung likely removed the Air Controls of its S Pen in 2025 after it stated less than 1% of its users with the S24 Ultra actually used them.

Samsung is doing a bit of damage control as its official news channels retract a previous S Pen statement.

After some conflicting information, Samsung has reportedly removed its false Bluetooth S Pen feature section from a blog post (via 9to5Google). As reiterated by the publication, Samsung's Insight post originally detailed a seventh "How to boost productivity" bullet point. This point highlighted the ability for users to utilize "Set Guestures" via a "Bluetooth-enabled S Pen," which was supposedly "sold separately."

The company's post explained that users could "press the button" on the side of the stylus to produce its Air Gestures. These gestures made it easy for users to prop their phone up in one place and use the pen to take photos and more.

Fast-forward to today and Samsung has removed all mentions of a Bluetooth-ready S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its alleged availability for purchase.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung jumped on things quickly, especially after users discovered the post and started passing it around — though, reactions were mixed. What matters worse was that, despite Samsung's reference to a Bluetooth S Pen, none of its official listings showed one for sale. The company only offered up its standard S Pen and the S Pen Pro for purchase.

Then, the company's wires were crossed as an executive informed another publication that the S Pen Pro was "compatible" with the Bluetooth/Air Controls — but that proved to be false, too.

With Samsung removing any mention of this ghost Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Air Control support, perhaps that's the official confirmation we need. However, considering the odd mention and the following damage control, it makes us think that maybe this is on the way, but it just slipped out too soon.

It's a far-out-there hope. Instead, we should take a moment and ponder: does it really matter? It seems like Samsung's removal of the S Pen's Bluetooth functions/Air Controls is a product of its cost-cutting procedures. A little less tech, a little less money to sink into things. Moreover, the company explained that less than 1% of its users actually used its Air Control features via the old S Pen. Android Central's Andrew Myrick did the math and that comes out to about 158,000 users with the Galaxy S24 Ultra that utilized the S Pen's gestures.

It's a shocking number considering Samsung sold 15.8 million Galaxy S24 Ultra units between January and November 2024.