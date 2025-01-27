Mixed reports about a separate Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have fans puzzled

What you need to know

A Samsung blog and some Amazon listings suggest a Bluetooth S Pen could be available separately for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but Samsung’s listings don’t mention it.

Samsung’s official sites list only the standard S Pen and S Pen Pro, and a Samsung rep’s claim that the S Pen Pro works with the S25 Ultra was quickly debunked.

The S25 Ultra is packed with AI and Qualcomm’s latest chipset, but the S Pen lost its Bluetooth functionality, missing out on some advanced features.

A Samsung blog says Galaxy S25 Ultra users can buy a Bluetooth S Pen separately, suggesting the phone supports it. But oddly, Samsung’s own marketplace doesn't list a Bluetooth S Pen for the handset.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra flexes Samsung’s tech muscle with powerful AI features and Qualcomm’s latest chipset. It’s also impressively slim and lightweight, but that sleek design comes at a cost. The S Pen, a signature of the Ultra lineup, has lost its Bluetooth functionality, leaving out some advanced features fans love.

A Samsung Business Insights blog could be the light at the end of the tunnel, saying Galaxy S25 Ultra owners can buy a Bluetooth S Pen separately, as spotted by @WorkaholicDavid. Adding to this, some Amazon listings for the official S25 Ultra S Pen in certain regions also mention Bluetooth support.

BREAKING: 🚨🚨S Pen users, and Galaxy S25 Ultra users, rejoice!!!!Galaxy S25 Ultra *DOES* support Air Actions, via a Bluetooth S Pen sold separately. Repost so this reaches a wider audience, and those who haven't pre-ordered because of this! pic.twitter.com/MM5f27xXEvJanuary 25, 2025

However, Samsung’s official sites show no sign of a dedicated Bluetooth S Pen, listing only the standard Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen and the S Pen Pro.

A Samsung rep initially told Android Authority the S Pen Pro was compatible, but that claim quickly fell apart. Later attempts to link the S Pen Pro to the S25 Ultra during a media briefing also failed, and a Samsung exec eventually confirmed the two aren’t compatible.

We have also reached out to Samsung for clarification and will update this post when we hear back.

There's no definitive confirmation from Samsung about a separate Bluetooth S Pen for the S25 Ultra at the moment. It's best to wait for an official statement from Samsung to get a clear answer.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's possible that Samsung might have decided to sell a Bluetooth S Pen separately at a later stage, leading to inconsistencies in their own information. Another possible scenario is that Samsung's websites or retail partners may have included placeholder information or mistakenly listed Bluetooth support for the standard S Pen.