Samsung's One UI 2 Beta is currently underway, and with one of the latest updates that's gone out, we've gotten a sneak speak at what's likely a future feature for the company's upcoming flagships.

The beta has a page for enabling a 120Hz display, and while this obviously doesn't do anything on any of Samsung's existing phones, it is a strong indication that devices like the Galaxy S11 and Note 11 will come equipped with a faster refresh rate for their screens.

Looking through the AC forums, this already has a lot of people talking.