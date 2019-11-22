Samsung's One UI 2 Beta is currently underway, and with one of the latest updates that's gone out, we've gotten a sneak speak at what's likely a future feature for the company's upcoming flagships.
The beta has a page for enabling a 120Hz display, and while this obviously doesn't do anything on any of Samsung's existing phones, it is a strong indication that devices like the Galaxy S11 and Note 11 will come equipped with a faster refresh rate for their screens.
Looking through the AC forums, this already has a lot of people talking.
We'd now like to hear from you — Would you buy a Samsung phone with a 120Hz display?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S11
The first leaked renders of the Galaxy S11 have revealed a hole-punch display and five rear cameras.
AT&T is bringing its 5G service to consumers next month
AT&T says tens of millions of consumers will get its 5G network coverage soon.
Amazon's super useful and ultra-cheap Echo Flex is now available to buy
The Echo Flex plugs directly into any standard outlet and gives you direct Alexa access in places that may be hard to put a traditional smart speaker.
Show off that gorgeous Galaxy S9 or S9+ design with these clear cases
What's the point of getting a phone as beautifully designed as the Galaxy S9 or S9+ if you're just going to cover it up? That's where these clear cases come in so you can show off your devices and all of their glory.