Samsung's tablets are the only Android tablets worth considering, and a Black Friday deal from Amazon subsidiary Woot makes them even more appealing.

Woot is offering refurbished models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, the Galaxy Tab S6 lite, and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for less this Black Friday. All are very good Android tablets with large screens, but they vary in pricing and power, let's walk through them briefly.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is the biggest and priciest, and it'll set you back $310. It's a nice and light tablet, and one that has plenty of power for entertainment and reading. As the name implies, it's for the essentials.

The Tab S6 Lite is a cut-down model of the Tab S6. It's beautiful and sleek with an S-Pen, a headphone jack (unlike the Tab S5e), and has a brilliant set of speakers. The performance isn't as good as the S5e however, and Woot's $200 pricing reflects that.

Finally, there's the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. Like all tablets in the A-series, it's not intended to replace your computer, it's a nice little tool for throwing in your bag, watching a few movies on Netflix or Prime, and reading an e-book or two. You can pick it up for $110.

These deals run through November 28th, or while stock lasts. If you're interested, picking them up sooner rather than later should be on the cards.