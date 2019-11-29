All my life, I've been a huge PlayStation fan. My first real game console was a PlayStation 2, which was later upgraded to the PlayStation 3 and then a PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. I even rocked a PSP Go for quite a few years, and some of my favorite gaming memories have come from exclusives like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Infamous.
It's safe to say that PlayStation has been a big part of my gaming lifestyle throughout the years, which makes what I'm about to say next all the more impactful — At just $149 during Black Friday 2019, the Xbox One S All Digital is the very best gaming deal out there.
Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time
Amazon's Fire Tablet is the one Black Friday purchase you NEED to make!
PlayStation is still great and will always hold a special place in my heart, but considering everything the Xbox brings to the table, I just may have to pick one up for myself.
Game on
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console
This bundle includes the console, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.
$149.00
$199.00 $50 off
As the name suggests, this version of the Xbox One S is entirely digital. In other words, it doesn't use physical discs to play games. That might sound like a deal-breaker, but at least for me, it makes a ton of sense. My PS4 game library is already mostly digital, and I'm sure if you went and looked through the games that you have, you'd find something similar.
Digital games are so much more convenient, as you don't have to bother with physical boxes taking up space or getting the disc scratched, and it resulting in a broken game. I get that not everyone is convinced about digital games being the future, but as someone that's been embracing it for a few years now, I can't see myself ever going back to physical copies.
You get a generous 1TB of storage with this version of the One S to ensure you have plenty of room to store all of your games, along with a controller, a one-month trial of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and a copy of Fortnite with 2000 V-Bucks for you to spend in-game along with a premium skin to get you started.
That's a great set of games to get you playing right out of the box, but for me, the real draw to the One S is that it's an affordable way to get started with Xbox Game Pass.
Game Pass is, unequivocally, the best deal in gaming right now. For just $10 every month, you gain access to over 100 games that you can play as much as you'd like. And we're not talking about throwaway games no one cares about. Some of the highlights for titles available in Game Pass right now include The Outer Worlds, Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and RAGE 2, just to name a few.
You can get even more value with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to Game Pass titles on your Xbox, PC, and a subscription to Xbox Live Gold — all for just $15/month. Plus, if you're a new subscriber, you can currently get three months of Ultimate for just $1. Seriously.
It can be difficult to stay on a budget while still being able to play the games that you want, but considering everything you get with the Xbox One S All Digital, it's hard to ignore during this Black Friday sale.
$149 is an absolute steal for the console, and when you then remember that the One S All Digital also supports 4K Ultra HD video streaming, HDR games, and can be controlled with both Alexa and Google Assistant, it becomes a really well-rounded entertainment package that anyone can get a lot of value out of — even if you're a die-hard PlayStation fan.
Get ready for Black Friday!
- Black Friday Deals
- Black Friday Week at Amazon is here!
- Best Early Walmart Black Friday Deals
- Black Friday: Everything You Need To Know
- Best Buy Black Friday 2019: Best Deals, Ads, & Sales
- Black Friday Carrier Deals: Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, & more
- Black Friday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.