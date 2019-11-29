All my life, I've been a huge PlayStation fan. My first real game console was a PlayStation 2, which was later upgraded to the PlayStation 3 and then a PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. I even rocked a PSP Go for quite a few years, and some of my favorite gaming memories have come from exclusives like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Infamous.

It's safe to say that PlayStation has been a big part of my gaming lifestyle throughout the years, which makes what I'm about to say next all the more impactful — At just $149 during Black Friday 2019, the Xbox One S All Digital is the very best gaming deal out there.

PlayStation is still great and will always hold a special place in my heart, but considering everything the Xbox brings to the table, I just may have to pick one up for myself.

Game on Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console This bundle includes the console, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale. $149.00 $199.00 $50 off See at Amazon

As the name suggests, this version of the Xbox One S is entirely digital. In other words, it doesn't use physical discs to play games. That might sound like a deal-breaker, but at least for me, it makes a ton of sense. My PS4 game library is already mostly digital, and I'm sure if you went and looked through the games that you have, you'd find something similar.

Digital games are so much more convenient, as you don't have to bother with physical boxes taking up space or getting the disc scratched, and it resulting in a broken game. I get that not everyone is convinced about digital games being the future, but as someone that's been embracing it for a few years now, I can't see myself ever going back to physical copies.

You get a generous 1TB of storage with this version of the One S to ensure you have plenty of room to store all of your games, along with a controller, a one-month trial of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and a copy of Fortnite with 2000 V-Bucks for you to spend in-game along with a premium skin to get you started.