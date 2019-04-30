Budget friendly Oculus Quest 64GB Extra room Oculus Quest 128GB The 64GB variant of the Oculus Quest supports all the same features and games as the version with larger storage. It has enough space for many users but will fill up if you're a hardcore gamer and its lack of a microSD slot makes storage limitations a bigger issue. $399 at Amazon Pros Cheaper

Has enough storage for many users

Supports all the same features as larger storage variant

Supports all the same games as larger storage variant Cons Not enough storage for hardcore gamers This version of the Oculus Quest sports 128GB of storage which is more than enough for multiple games and lots of media to enjoy, though it still doesn't have a microSD slot. $499 at Amazon Pros Lots of room for games

Still affordable compared to VR requiring a PC Cons Significantly more expensive for just 64GB more of storage

Both versions of the Oculus Quest support the same exact features and have the same library of games. The only difference is the amount of storage available and the price of each device.

Oculus Quest 64GB vs Oculus Quest 128GB: What's the difference?

Storage and price. Those are the only factors to look at when comparing these devices. They both support all of the same games, features, and form factor. They're even the same colors. The only difference is the amount of storage available and the price of the device.

The price jump might be the main deciding factor for users because you don't give anything up when you opt for the option with larger storage.

Category Oculus Quest 64GB Oculus Quest 128GB Hand controls 2 touch controllers 2 touch controllers Storage 64GB 128GB 6 degrees of freedom Yes Yes Oculus Guardian tracking Yes Yes microSD slot No No USB-C storage support Yes Yes Price $399 $499

The Oculus Quest can be used for gaming and media, but the type of content that's most likely to eat up your storage is games. On the Oculus Rift Beat Saber requires 2.34GB of storage and SUPERHOT VR requires 5.21 GB of storage. The Climb is a larger title and requires 12.88GB of storage on the Oculus Rift. These games will occupy a little less storage on Oculus Quest but should give a general idea of the size of games in the launch lineup.

How much storage do you really need?

If you're trying to be savvy with your money, or you just don't want to pay for storage you won't use, then it's important to examine how you plan to use the Oculus Quest and figure out how much storage you need.

If you're a hardcore gamer and you want to download a lot of titles on your Oculus Quest, then you should opt for the 128GB variant of the headset. The Oculus Quest doesn't have a microSD card slot so once it's full, you'll have to delete games or media to free up space.

If you plan to uninstall games as you get bored with them or finish them, then you're probably going to be just fine with the 64GB version. We don't know the exact size of games on the Oculus Quest but based off of the size of games on the Oculus Rift, you'll be able to fit multiple titles onto a 64GB device.

While the Oculus Quest doesn't have a microSD slot, it does support USB-C storage. This is a nice addition and makes it easy to import media from other devices, but it's not a permanent solution and won't work with games.

64GB is enough (for most)

While we don't know the exact size of the most popular titles on the Oculus Quest, they're likely to be large if they're similar to their siblings on the Oculus Rift. That being said, they probably won't be so large that you can't have two or three of them fit on a 64GB variant of the Oculus Quest.

If you're the type of user that plays two or three games at a time and then removes them from a device, then you probably don't need to spend the extra money for an additional 64GB of storage.

If budget isn't a factor for you, or you just want to make it more likely that you'll always be able to store your games and media on your VR headset, then you should get the 128GB variant of the Oculus Quest. You don't give up any features when you increase storage size, so it's a one-time investment to get a better device.

Enough for many Oculus Quest 64GB Budget friendly with enough storage for many users The 64GB version of the Oculus Quest supports all the same features and games as the larger version. While it's unfortunate that there isn't a microSD card slot, it has enough space for users who only keep a few games on the device at a time. $399 at Amazon

Room to work with Oculus Quest 128GB Enough storage for a larger library. This version with a larger storage capacity will be able to keep more games and media on your device at once. While it still doesn't have a microSD slot, it can store multiple games and a number of larger media files. $499 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.