Best Media Apps for Oculus Quest 2022

The Oculus Quest is an excellent device for VR gaming, but there's more to virtual reality than just playing games. For example, have you ever wanted your own personal movie theater at home? By taking advantage of what's possible in VR, the Oculus Quest can give you one.

Whether it's watching YouTube, streaming films and TV shows from subscription services, or viewing your own videos that are stored directly on the headset, here are the best media apps for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 to help you get more out of your VR experience.

YouTube VR

YouTube has billions of views for a reason; there's an almost unlimited amount of content. That only expands on the Oculus Quest with support for 360-degree videos on the headset and access to all of YouTube's other content on top of it.

Netflix

Netflix has been in the streaming business for years. Its native app on the Oculus Quest puts a giant screen in front of your eyes and makes it feel like you're watching Netflix content in a cinema or a nice cozy virtual cabin. It's a great way to watch an action flick, though your head might tire during more extended viewings.

Prime Video VR

With this app, you can watch all of your favorite Prime Video content in a virtual theater. Just the Netflix Oculus app, Prime Video's entire library can be viewed inside your own private cinema. You'll be able to watch a huge selection of movies and TV, including hit Prime Originals like The Legend of Vox Machina and The Boys.

Showtime

With the Showtime app, you can log in to your Showtime account to watch all of your favorite Showtime content in VR, including a rotating library of movies, sports, and recent hits like Yellowjackets. You'll also have access to classic Showtime series like Dexter and The L Word.

ESPN

If you're looking to watch sports in VR, there's no better Oculus Quest app than ESPN. You can watch live games and studio shows anytime and have access to various ESPN channels, including ESPN+, ESPN2, and SEC Network.

Vudu

Want to have a movie night but don't have a subscription for a streaming service? Vudu has you covered. There are over 200,000 movies and shows to buy or rent on Vudu, and over 8,000 of them are available for free. Best of all, this content is available à la carte, so you'll only pay for what you actually watch. The Oculus Quest app also supports 3D movies.

Bigscreen Beta

This video streaming application allows you to watch 3D videos with your friends in a virtual theater. Bigscreen Beta supports both side-by-side and over-under 3D formats. On top of allowing you to stream videos from your PC, Bigscreen Beta also lets you wirelessly play PC games straight from your headset.

Skybox VR Video Player

This video player supports DLNA media streaming, can stream your PC to your Oculus Quest, and can help you view natively stored content. It can stream videos with an output of up to 8K on the Oculus Quest 2, supports HDR, and the PC client can even stream out the same content to multiple Oculus Quest devices at once.

Grab the popcorn

The Oculus Quest can add a new dimension to how you watch videos. There are plenty of apps to stream videos and movies from your PC or directly from streaming services like Netflix and Showtime. You don't have to put your headset away if you want to watch some TV or enjoy a good movie.

If you're looking for a versatile player that can handle local files and content from a media server, you should check out SKYBOX VR Video Player. Vudu is your best choice if you're looking to buy or rent videos without a recurring subscription fee. And if you want to watch 360-degree videos to see how VR can enhance your viewing experience, YouTube VR is the perfect choice.

Save for Skybox VR Video Player, all of these media apps are free. That's good, because you'll probably have to download a combination of them to view all the content you want. If you want to extend your viewing sessions and make your virtual movie night more comfortable, make sure to grab some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories. Or if you're having some trouble getting custom video content on your headset, check our guide on how to stream movies and TV to the Meta Quest 2.