In the world of Android phones, two of the best ones that exist right now are the Galaxy Note 10+ and Pixel 4 XL.
Both of these devices bring a lot to the table, and no matter which one you buy, you end up with an Android experience like no other. As you might expect, this has caused for some debate in our forums.
Taking a gander at one conversation, in particular, here's what our members have to say about which of the two phones they prefer.
What do you think? Is the Galaxy Note 10+ or Pixel 4 XL the better phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon could soon hide behind your couch thanks to an ARCore update
A new Google ARCore update helps your phone understand the depth that real-world objects have, helping virtual characters and objects feel a lot more realistic.
Google updates Pixel memory management for better multitasking
Google has announced a feature drop for Pixel phones that will update memory management to help improve multitasking on the devices.
Google Pixel 4 to gain automatic call screening with first ‘feature drop’
In addition to monthly security updates, Google’s latest Pixel phones will get bigger updates in ‘feature drops’ starting this month.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.