Facebook kept the Oculus Quest 2 tightly under wraps until about mid-August when the floodgates opened and leaks started appearing on the web. Facebook officially announced the Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020.
The Oculus Quest 2 represents a major step forward for wireless VR, as we've pointed out in our Oculus Quest 2 review. It features substantially improved performance and graphics over the original Oculus Quest, adds in more RAM, a 50% higher resolution display, 3D audio, additional storage options, and even better ergonomics for the headset and controllers.
The Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage retails for $299, while the model with 256GB of storage retails for $399. Neither model supports expandable storage so make sure you grab the bigger one if you like to install a lot of games at once.
Amazon is selling the Oculus Quest 2 in both 64GB and 256GB storage options. They've also got all the official accessories and several different bundles that include a carrying case, the Elite Strap, and even ones that include the Oculus Link cable.
The Oculus Quest 2 doesn't support expandable storage, so be sure to get one that has enough room for all your games!
Best Buy also has both 64GB and 256GB Oculus Quest 2 models and all of the official accessories. They don't seem to have as many bundles as Amazon at this time, but there is one big bundle that includes the Oculus Quest 256GB and all the accessories you could want.
When you order at Best Buy, you can pick the Oculus Quest 2 up at any local store or just have it shipped to your home.
Walmart is offering preorders of both 64GB and 256GB versions of the Oculus Quest 2. Optionally, you can also pick up any of the official accessories on Walmart.com or at any Walmart store.
Walmart offers ultra-fast shipping, or you can opt to pick up your brand new Oculus Quest 2 in store.
Have a Target store right near you? Prefer to shop at "tarjay" instead of Wally World? Then preordering an Oculus Quest 2 in either 64GB or 256GB storage sizes at Target is definitely the right answer.
Pick up a pair of new exercise clothes when you pick up your Oculus Quest 2 at Target. Games like Supernatural are going to give you a workout!
If you'd prefer to get it straight from the source, Facebook sells the Oculus Quest 2 and everything you could ever need at the Oculus website.
The official Oculus website has all the storage sizes of Oculus Quest 2 and all the accessories you could ever ask for!
Facebook is selling several official accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 alongside their newest VR system. The Oculus Quest 2 ships with cloth velcro straps, but you can purchase a more rigid Quest 2 Elite Strap for $50. That one features a rigid plastic design similar to the Oculus Rift S, but with a cushy cranial pad at the back for enhanced comfort. Facebook is also upping its game by selling a Quest 2 Elite Strap with an extra battery inside to help with those long VR gaming sessions and double the Quest 2's battery life.
Speaking of intense gaming sessions, Facebook also offers an official Fit Pack that comes with two face pads to change out when things get extra sweaty (like during the new Beat Saber multiplayer mode). And when you want to take the Oculus Quest 2 on the go, there's a handy carrying case for safely packing the whole thing away. Oculus also sells this carrying case with the Elite battery strap in a bundle together. Last, but not least, is the new Oculus Link cable, which features ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds for playing PC VR games with perfect visuals.
If those cloth straps aren't comfortable enough, there's hope. The Quest 2 Elite Strap is a more rigid, comfortable option.
A fully wireless, standalone VR system like the Oculus Quest 2 is made to be portable. Keep it safe with this case!
This combo pack includes a case and the Elite Strap with an extra battery packed inside, so you can game on the go for twice as long.
Getting sweaty while playing VR? Need a different size face pad? This pack covers both those issues in one fell swoop.
Ready to expand your VR library? Get this new extra-long 16ft Oculus Link cable to make PC VR gaming possible!
