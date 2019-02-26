The Galaxy S10 officially launches on March 8, meaning a lot of people will soon be able to get their hands on Samsung's latest and greatest.

We came away quite impressed with the S10 series based off of our initial hands-on preview, but as with any device, our full thoughts are being saved for the full review.

There are a lot of things to get excited about with the S10, but are there any features of the phone that have you concerned or worried about how it'll work in the real world? Here's what some of our AC forum members said:

PsychDoc

The ultrasonic FPS - Which, I'd have to say is the phone's marquee feature. If they got this wrong, there's going to be big trouble in Samsung-land! Initial reports, while sketchy, suggest that it's far from perfect and may even be a step backwards from the better optical FPS' that preceded it. As I said, these reports are all from pre-production models and are all just anecdotal for the moment....

Notefan161

No concerns All reports are battery life is very good and the FP scanner is quick enough for most people and works very well.

LilSweetLin

My biggest fear is the fingerprint sensor being janky. From what I've seen so far, early impressions are that it isn't great; especially since it was touted that it could be used with wet or oily fingers. Also, I'm iffy on the pill cutout. It looks like an eyesore that ruins an otherwise gorgeous, bright screen. Next, the reception and call quality. I currently have a Nexus 6P, but I did end...

tcdude

It's the camera for me I know it'll be good but I want it better than that for the price we are paying it should be the best camera of the year I'm also not feeling the cutout just yet hopefully I'll get used to it and it won't be an issue

What about you? Do you have any concerns about the Galaxy S10?

