Looking through the AC forums since the Note 10's launch, most people seem to be quite happy with Samsung's latest. Between the stunning AMOLED display, fantastic performance, and improved S Pen, there are plenty of things on board to keep people engaged with the phone.
However, that's not to say that the Note 10 is perfect.
Some of our forum members recently got to talking about features from older Note devices that they miss on the Note 10 series, and these are a few of the highlights.
That got us to thinking — What would you change about the Galaxy Note 10?
