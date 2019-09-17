Looking through the AC forums since the Note 10's launch, most people seem to be quite happy with Samsung's latest. Between the stunning AMOLED display, fantastic performance, and improved S Pen, there are plenty of things on board to keep people engaged with the phone.

However, that's not to say that the Note 10 is perfect.

Some of our forum members recently got to talking about features from older Note devices that they miss on the Note 10 series, and these are a few of the highlights.

MysticalDreams

I have heard some features, such as the power button, iris scanner etc that I don't really miss. I am curious as to what others really miss. As odd and as minor as it is, I miss the heart rate monitor. Granted it wasn't always accurate but I do notice that it's not there since I rarely wear a watch if at all...

mustang7757

I get this party started:) Led light for notifications

brothamoveson

Having the button on the right side of the phone. It made screen capturing much easier.

chazglenn3

IR blaster

That got us to thinking — What would you change about the Galaxy Note 10?

